أصدرت المملكة، إلى جانب عدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية، بيانًا مشتركًا أدانت فيه بشدة الزيارة غير القانونية التي قام بها مسؤول إسرائيلي إلى إقليم «أرض الصومال» التابع لجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية في 6 يناير 2026، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للسيادة الصومالية، ولقواعد القانون الدولي.

إدانة واضحة

وأكد البيان، الصادر عن وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر والجزائر وبنغلاديش واتحاد جزر القمر وجيبوتي وجامبيا وإندونيسيا وإيران والأردن والكويت وليبيا والمالديف ونيجيريا وسلطنة عُمان وباكستان وفلسطين وقطر والصومال والسودان وتركيا واليمن، إضافة إلى منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، رفضهم القاطع للزيارة الإسرائيلية، واعتبارها إجراءً غير مشروع.

انتهاك للسيادة

وشدد الموقعون على أن الزيارة تمثل انتهاكًا واضحًا لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وتقويضًا للقواعد الدولية المستقرة وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، محذرين من خطورة تشجيع الأجندات الانفصالية في منطقة تعاني هشاشة أمنية وسياسية.

دعم ثابت للصومال

وجدد البيان الدعم الكامل والثابت لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها، مثمنًا التزام الحكومة الصومالية بالتفاعل الدولي السلمي، والدبلوماسية البنّاءة، والامتثال لأحكام القانون الدولي.

مطالبة لإسرائيل

وطالب البيان إسرائيل باحترام سيادة الصومال ووحدته الوطنية وسلامة أراضيه احترامًا كاملًا، والوفاء بالتزاماتها وفقًا للقانون الدولي، داعيًا إلى سحب الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بإقليم «أرض الصومال» فورًا.

التزام دبلوماسي

وأكدت الدول الموقعة، وفي مقدمتها المملكة، التزامها بمواصلة دعم التدابير الدبلوماسية والقانونية التي تتخذها جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية لصون سيادتها واستقرارها، بما يتسق مع قواعد وأحكام القانون الدولي.