أصدرت المملكة، إلى جانب عدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية، بيانًا مشتركًا أدانت فيه بشدة الزيارة غير القانونية التي قام بها مسؤول إسرائيلي إلى إقليم «أرض الصومال» التابع لجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية في 6 يناير 2026، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للسيادة الصومالية، ولقواعد القانون الدولي.
إدانة واضحة
وأكد البيان، الصادر عن وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر والجزائر وبنغلاديش واتحاد جزر القمر وجيبوتي وجامبيا وإندونيسيا وإيران والأردن والكويت وليبيا والمالديف ونيجيريا وسلطنة عُمان وباكستان وفلسطين وقطر والصومال والسودان وتركيا واليمن، إضافة إلى منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، رفضهم القاطع للزيارة الإسرائيلية، واعتبارها إجراءً غير مشروع.
انتهاك للسيادة
وشدد الموقعون على أن الزيارة تمثل انتهاكًا واضحًا لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وتقويضًا للقواعد الدولية المستقرة وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، محذرين من خطورة تشجيع الأجندات الانفصالية في منطقة تعاني هشاشة أمنية وسياسية.
دعم ثابت للصومال
وجدد البيان الدعم الكامل والثابت لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها، مثمنًا التزام الحكومة الصومالية بالتفاعل الدولي السلمي، والدبلوماسية البنّاءة، والامتثال لأحكام القانون الدولي.
مطالبة لإسرائيل
وطالب البيان إسرائيل باحترام سيادة الصومال ووحدته الوطنية وسلامة أراضيه احترامًا كاملًا، والوفاء بالتزاماتها وفقًا للقانون الدولي، داعيًا إلى سحب الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بإقليم «أرض الصومال» فورًا.
التزام دبلوماسي
وأكدت الدول الموقعة، وفي مقدمتها المملكة، التزامها بمواصلة دعم التدابير الدبلوماسية والقانونية التي تتخذها جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية لصون سيادتها واستقرارها، بما يتسق مع قواعد وأحكام القانون الدولي.
The Kingdom, along with a number of Arab and Islamic countries, issued a joint statement strongly condemning the illegal visit made by an Israeli official to the region of "Somaliland," which is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on January 6, 2026, affirming that this step represents a blatant violation of Somali sovereignty and international law.
Clear Condemnation
The statement, issued by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, the Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, and Yemen, in addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, reaffirmed their firm rejection of the Israeli visit, considering it an unlawful act.
Violation of Sovereignty
The signatories emphasized that the visit represents a clear violation of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and territorial integrity of its land, undermining established international rules and the United Nations Charter, warning of the dangers of encouraging separatist agendas in a region suffering from security and political fragility.
Steadfast Support for Somalia
The statement renewed full and steadfast support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its unity and territorial integrity, appreciating the commitment of the Somali government to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy, and compliance with international law provisions.
Demand to Israel
The statement called on Israel to fully respect Somalia's sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, and to fulfill its obligations under international law, urging the immediate withdrawal of Israeli recognition of the region of "Somaliland."
Diplomatic Commitment
The signing countries, led by the Kingdom, affirmed their commitment to continue supporting the diplomatic and legal measures taken by the Federal Republic of Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty and stability, in accordance with the rules and provisions of international law.