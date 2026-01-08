The Kingdom, along with a number of Arab and Islamic countries, issued a joint statement strongly condemning the illegal visit made by an Israeli official to the region of "Somaliland," which is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on January 6, 2026, affirming that this step represents a blatant violation of Somali sovereignty and international law.

Clear Condemnation

The statement, issued by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, the Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, and Yemen, in addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, reaffirmed their firm rejection of the Israeli visit, considering it an unlawful act.

Violation of Sovereignty

The signatories emphasized that the visit represents a clear violation of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and territorial integrity of its land, undermining established international rules and the United Nations Charter, warning of the dangers of encouraging separatist agendas in a region suffering from security and political fragility.

Steadfast Support for Somalia

The statement renewed full and steadfast support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its unity and territorial integrity, appreciating the commitment of the Somali government to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy, and compliance with international law provisions.

Demand to Israel

The statement called on Israel to fully respect Somalia's sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, and to fulfill its obligations under international law, urging the immediate withdrawal of Israeli recognition of the region of "Somaliland."

Diplomatic Commitment

The signing countries, led by the Kingdom, affirmed their commitment to continue supporting the diplomatic and legal measures taken by the Federal Republic of Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty and stability, in accordance with the rules and provisions of international law.