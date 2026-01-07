أعلن «البيت الأبيض» اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب درس مع فريقه شراء غرينلاند من الدانمارك، موضحاً أن ترمب لم يستبعد احتمال العمل العسكري.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت في إحاطة صحفية رداً على سؤال بشأن عرض أمريكي محتمل لشراء الإقليم المتمتّع بحكم ذاتي: «هذا الأمر يدرسه بشكل فاعل الرئيس وفريقه للأمن القومي في الوقت الراهن».


وفي ما يتعلق بأسباب عدم استبعاد ترمب العمل العسكري ضد دولة عضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي، أوضحت ليفيت أن «كل الخيارات تبقى دائماً مطروحة بالنسبة الى الرئيس ترمب».


وفي موضوع منفصل، أكدت ليفيت، أن لدى الولايات المتحدة خطة طويلة المدى للتعامل مع ملف فنزويلا، مشيرة إلى أن واشنطن تراجع العقوبات المفروضة على كاراكاس بشكل انتقائي.


وقالت ليفيت، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، إن قرارات السلطات الفنزويلية ستمليها الولايات المتحدة، متوقعة عقد اجتماع لمسؤولي قطاع النفط (الجمعة) لبحث ملف النفط الفنزويلي.


وأضافت أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يحتفظ بحق خيار اللجوء إلى القوة العسكرية لحماية النفط الفنزويلي، مشيرة إلى أن الحديث عن إجراء انتخابات في فنزويلا لا يزال سابقاً لأوانه.


وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي، ماركو روبيو، قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، أنه يعتزم الاجتماع مع مسؤولين دانماركيين الأسبوع القادم، بعد طلب تقدمت به كوبنهاغن لبحث تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، المتكررة بشأن السيطرة على جزيرة غرينلاند التابعة لمملكة الدانمارك، والتي تتمتع بحكم ذاتي.


وأضاف روبيو أن بلاده تتعاون مع فنزويلا في ملف احتجاز ناقلة نفط في منطقة الكاريبي، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه أن لدى واشنطن «خطة واضحة» تجاه فنزويلا، وأن ما تقوم به الإدارة الأمريكية «ليس ارتجالاً».