The "White House" announced today (Wednesday) that U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed with his team the possibility of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, clarifying that Trump has not ruled out the option of military action.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said in a press briefing in response to a question about a potential U.S. offer to buy the self-governing territory: "This matter is actively being considered by the President and his national security team at this time."



Regarding the reasons for Trump not ruling out military action against a NATO member country, Levitt explained that "all options are always on the table for President Trump."



In a separate topic, Levitt confirmed that the United States has a long-term plan for dealing with the Venezuela issue, noting that Washington is selectively reviewing the sanctions imposed on Caracas.



Levitt stated during a press conference that the decisions of the Venezuelan authorities will be dictated by the United States, anticipating a meeting of oil sector officials on Friday to discuss the Venezuelan oil issue.



She added that President Donald Trump reserves the right to resort to military force to protect Venezuelan oil, indicating that discussions about holding elections in Venezuela are still premature.



Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he intends to meet with Danish officials next week, following a request made by Copenhagen to discuss President Donald Trump's repeated remarks regarding control over the self-governing island of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.



Rubio added that his country is cooperating with Venezuela regarding the detention of an oil tanker in the Caribbean, while also confirming that Washington has a "clear plan" regarding Venezuela, and that what the U.S. administration is doing is "not improvisation."