في 26 مايو 2022، وبعد أيام من وصول قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى محافظة شبوة والسيطرة عليها بقوة السلاح، خرج حسين العزي، منتحل صفة نائب وزير الخارجية في ما يسمى بحكومة صنعاء التابعة للحوثي، بتغريدة بدت لكثير من المتابعين حينها لغزًا محيرًا، قبل أن تتكشف دلالاتها لاحقًا بوصفها اعترافًا صريحًا بطبيعة العلاقة بين المشروعين.


كتب العزي مادحًا عيدروس الزبيدي ومشيدًا بحركته الانقلابية، قائلًا: «أبو قاسم مع كل أخطائه يبقى الديك الوحيد في مجلس كل ما فيه دجاج»، ولم يكتفِ بذلك، بل وصف الزبيدي بـ«ابن العم»، في رسالة محمّلة بإشارات سلالية وسياسية، أراد من خلالها التذكير بجذور الانتماء الفكري والعقائدي، وبالخيط الذي يربط الطرفين بالضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، حيث تشكّل الوعي الأول للمشروعين تحت إشراف حزب الله وداعميه.


ولم يمض من الوقت الكثير حتى أرسل الزبيدي رسالة واضحة للحوثيين في يونيو 2023 من معهد تشاتام هاوس في بريطانيا، بأنكم الأحقّ بحكم شمال اليمن باعتباركم سلطة أمر واقع، ولم تعودوا انقلابين تسببتم بتدمير اليمن، وقتل قرابة نصف مليون، فلا تتراجعوا، لكم الشمال ولي الجنوب. هكذا فهم الجميع رسالته.


هذان الموقفان لم يكنا زلة لسان ولا مجاملة عابرة، بل لحظة انكشاف صريحة لما حاول الحوثي والانتقالي إخفاءه طويلًا. فالمشهد في جوهره ليس صراع أضداد، بل سباق محموم بين أداتين من أدوات الخراب على تدمير اليمن، يجمعهما تاريخ مشترك من الغدر والخيانة، وإن اختلفت اللافتات والشعارات.


تمرد الحوثي على الدولة في 2004 متدثرًا بغطاء المظلومية، مستثمرًا في الخطاب الديني والسلالي، ليبني مشروعًا انقلابيًا إقصائيًا. وبعده بثلاثة أعوام، ظهر الحراك الجنوبي في 2007 وتطور في 2017 إلى ما يُعرف اليوم بالمجلس الانتقالي، مستخدمًا الغطاء العنصري ذاته لكن بصيغة مختلفة، مظلومية مناطقية، وخطاب عاطفي، وهدف واحد لا يتغير: تفكيك الدولة وضرب مركزها القانوني.


الحوثي والمجلس الانتقالي بقائده المتمرد عيدروس الزبيدي نسختان من مشروع واحد، ووجهتان لعملة واحدة. كلاهما تلقى التدريب والتأهيل في المدرسة ذاتها، واستنسخ النموذج ذاته، وتحول بمرور الوقت إلى ذراع لقوى خارجية لا ترى في اليمن إلا ساحة نفوذ وصراع، لا وطنًا وشعبًا وتاريخًا.


في 2014، نكث الحوثي عهوده، وخان اتفاق السلم والشراكة، مستخدمًا إياه كغطاء لإسقاط الدولة والانقلاب على الشرعية، فاجتاح صنعاء، واقتحم مؤسساتها، وفتح أبواب الانتهاكات الجسيمة من قمع وإذلال واختطافات وتعذيب وقتل، حتى تحولت العاصمة إلى نموذج مكثف لدولة القمع والخراب.


وعلى النهج ذاته، سار المجلس الانتقالي. وقّع اتفاق الرياض في 2019، ثم سرعان ما خان العهد. تمرد وحوّل الاتفاق إلى أداة لتعطيل مؤسسات الدولة، وإعاقة معركة تحرير البلاد من قبضة الحوثي، قبل أن ينقلب على الدولة بشكل صريح في 2025، مكرسًا واقعًا جديدًا من الفوضى والانقسام.


ولم يكن غريبًا، في هذا السياق، أن يمتدح القيادي الحوثي حسين العزي جرائم «أبو القاسم» عيدروس الزبيدي التي أركبتها مليشياته في شبوة، وتمرده على الدولة، ويصفه بابن العم، ولا أن يشجع الزبيدي الحوثي على إحكام قبضته على الشمال، في تعبير فجّ من الجانبين، لكنه واضح عن وحدة المسار والمصلحة، مهما تباين الخطاب العلني للطرفين.


من صنعاء إلى عدن، انطلق الحوثي ليدمرها، وفي وقت لاحق أجهز الانتقالي بمشروعه الانتقالي على ما تبقى منها، ولم يكتف بذلك بل انطلق باتجاه المحافظات الشرقية، ومن عدن إلى حضرموت، تكررت الصورة ذاتها. في الأولى، حوثي يقتحم ويقمع ويقتل، وفي الثانية، انتقالي ينافسه في الانتهاكات الجسيمة، ويعيد إنتاج الخراب ذاته بأدوات مختلفة، ليصبح اليمن ساحة مفتوحة لتصفية الحسابات، لا دولة تحمي مواطنيها.


شرق عيدروس وغرب، ومنح إسرائيل وعدًا بالتطبيع المجاني، ثم ذهب بجحافله إلى حدود المملكة العربية السعودية وحدود دولة لتهديد أمنهما القومي، مدفوعًا بأجندة خارجية لا يمكن فصلها عن الأهداف الإسرائيلية لتدجين المنطقة وتحويلها إلى حدائق خلفية للدول التي ترى في نشر الفوضى مدخلا مناسبا لتحقيق مطامعها التوسعية على حساب الشعوب المقهورة، وإعادة ضبط خريطة المنطقة بما يمنحها السيطرة الكاملة على البحر الأحمر وأهم المضائق البحرية العالمية.


مُنح عيدروس الزبيدي فرصة تلو أخرى، لكنه اختار الحرب التي خسرها، بعد صدور قرار رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بطرد الإمارات من اليمن، وتدخل تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن بقيادة السعودية لدعم القوات الحكومية ممثلة بقوات الوطن التي تحركت مع أبناء حضرموت والمهرة لتحرير المحافظتين من مليشيا الانتقالي الغازية، وتم ذلك في أقل من أربعٍ وعشرين ساعة، وبعد حضرموت والمهرة أعلنت شبوة وأبين تأييدها للحكومة الشرعية اليمنية وترحيبها بقوات الوطن لتثبيت الأمن والاستقرار.


انكشف الزبيدي أمام نفسه وأمام أنصاره. فمنحته الحكومة اليمنية والمملكة العربية السعودية فرصة جديدة لحضور مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الذي سينعقد في الأيام القادمة بالعاصمة الرياض. توافدت جميع مكونات الجنوب السياسية إلى الرياض، بمن فيهم نواب عيدروس في المجلس الانتقالي وحلفاؤه، وعلى رأسهم عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عبدالرحمن المحرمي، إلا عيدروس الزبيدي الذي شذّ عن الإجماع، وقرر التمرد ثم الفرار، بعد أن وزّع الأسلحة ورتّب لعمليات عسكرية هدفت إلى إقلاق الأمن والسكينة في عدن، وتوسيع المواجهات إلى محافظة الضالع، مسقط رأسه.


وعلى إثر ذلك التمرد، أصدر مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قرارًا بفصله من المجلس، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة بتهمة الخيانة الوطنية. قد يكون الآن مختبئًا في بدروم أو في شاحنة بضائع، وربما فر عبر البحر عبر زورق، كما يسميه عامة الصيادين «صنبوق»، ولا يستبعد أيضًا أن يكون مختبئا في كهف في أحد جبال الضالع. كل شيء وراد، لكن الثابت الوحيد في الأمر أنه وضع نفسه بمكانة واحدة مع ابن عمه عبدالملك الحوثي، كلاهما في مخبئ بعيد عن أعين حتى أهلهما، وهذه نتيجة حتمية لكل خائن.


إلى أين هرب الزبيدي؟ سؤال يبحث اليمنيون عن إجابته، كما يبحثون عن عيدروس ذاته؛ عيدروس الهارب المثقل بجنون العظمة، والمغامر بحياة آلاف المواطنين لأجل طموح شخصي وتنفيذ أجندة خارجية، وهل لجأ من الضالع إلى الحوثيين؟


لقد حانت لحظة التحرير، تحرير اليمن من جماعة الحوثي، ومثلما يعاني المواطن في مناطق سيطرة الحوثي شمال اليمن، كفى المواطن في جنوب اليمن ما عاشه من مآسٍ، فهو المتضرر الأكبر من الحرب التي شنّتها عليه جماعة الحوثي، ثم جاء سلاح الانتقالي ليُكمل المشهد، فسُحق المواطن بين سلاحين، وخُدع بشعارين غلّفهما الحوثي والانتقالي بالمظلومية الدينية والمناطقية.


وحده المواطن اليمني، شمالا وجنوبا وشرقا وغربا، من يدفع ثمن صراع لا يستهدف سوى تدمير اليمن، وتمزيق نسيجه، وإفراغه من معناه، لصالح قوى خارجية. أما المستفيد الحقيقي، فليس سوى تلك القوى ذاتها، التي وجدت في الحوثي غايتها، وتلك التي صنعت من الانتقالي ذراعًا لتحقيق مطامعها. أداتان مثاليتان لإبقاء اليمن ضعيفًا، ممزقًا، بلا سيادة ولا دولة، وطنًا معلّقًا في مهب الخراب الدائم، ومصدِّرًا للفوضى إلى محيطه.


الآن باتت الأمور واضحة، واليمن تبدو اليوم أكثر تماسكًا، وأكثر قربًا من تحرير كامل ترابها بعد توحيد كافة الفصائل العسكرية تحت راية الدولة ممثلة بالقائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة وغرفة عمليات واحدة، تمهيدًا لمعركتها الأخيرة مع الحوثي، وتطهير ما تبقى من محافظات الشمال تحت سيطرتها، فلا عدو لنا إلا الحوثي وجماعته.


صحفي يمني