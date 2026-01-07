On May 26, 2022, just days after the Southern Transitional Council forces arrived in Shabwa Governorate and took control by force, Hussein al-Azi, who impersonated the Deputy Foreign Minister in what is called the Sana'a government affiliated with the Houthis, tweeted something that seemed to many followers at the time to be a puzzling riddle, before its implications later unfolded as a clear acknowledgment of the nature of the relationship between the two projects.



Al-Azi praised Aidarus al-Zoubaidi and lauded his coup movement, saying: "Abu Qasim, with all his mistakes, remains the only rooster in a council full of hens." He did not stop there; he referred to al-Zoubaidi as "the cousin," in a message laden with tribal and political signals, through which he wanted to remind of the roots of ideological and doctrinal affiliation, and the thread that connects the two parties to the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, where the initial consciousness of the two projects was formed under the supervision of Hezbollah and its supporters.



It wasn't long before al-Zoubaidi sent a clear message to the Houthis in June 2023 from Chatham House in Britain, stating that they were more deserving of ruling northern Yemen as a de facto authority, and that they were no longer coup leaders who had caused the destruction of Yemen and killed nearly half a million people, so they should not retreat; the north is yours and the south is for us. This is how everyone understood his message.



These two positions were not slips of the tongue or passing compliments, but rather a moment of explicit revelation of what the Houthis and the Transitional Council had long tried to conceal. The scene, at its core, is not a struggle of opposites, but a frantic race between two tools of destruction aimed at demolishing Yemen, united by a shared history of treachery and betrayal, even if the banners and slogans differ.



The Houthi rebellion against the state in 2004 was cloaked in the guise of victimhood, capitalizing on religious and tribal rhetoric to build an exclusionary coup project. Three years later, the Southern Movement emerged in 2007 and evolved in 2017 into what is known today as the Transitional Council, using the same racial cover but in a different form, regional victimhood, emotional rhetoric, and an unchanging goal: dismantling the state and undermining its legal center.



The Houthis and the Transitional Council, led by the rebellious Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, are two versions of the same project, and two sides of the same coin. Both received training and preparation in the same school, replicated the same model, and over time transformed into a tool for external powers that see Yemen only as a battleground for influence and conflict, not as a homeland, people, and history.



In 2014, the Houthis broke their promises and betrayed the Peace and Partnership Agreement, using it as a cover to overthrow the state and stage a coup against legitimacy, invading Sana'a, storming its institutions, and opening the doors to severe violations of repression, humiliation, abduction, torture, and killing, until the capital became an intensified model of a state of oppression and destruction.



Following the same path, the Transitional Council signed the Riyadh Agreement in 2019, only to quickly betray it. They rebelled and turned the agreement into a tool to disrupt state institutions and hinder the battle to liberate the country from Houthi control, before explicitly turning against the state in 2025, establishing a new reality of chaos and division.



In this context, it was not surprising that Houthi leader Hussein al-Azi praised the crimes of "Abu Qasim" Aidarus al-Zoubaidi committed by his militias in Shabwa, and his rebellion against the state, referring to him as a cousin, nor that al-Zoubaidi encouraged the Houthis to tighten their grip on the north, in a blatant expression from both sides, but one that clearly indicates a unity of path and interest, no matter how different the public rhetoric of the two parties may be.



From Sana'a to Aden, the Houthis set out to destroy it, and later the Transitional Council, with its transitional project, finished off what remained of it, and did not stop there but moved towards the eastern governorates, and from Aden to Hadramout, the same scene was repeated. In the first, a Houthi invades, represses, and kills, and in the second, a Transitional member competes with him in severe violations, reproducing the same destruction with different tools, making Yemen an open arena for settling scores, with no state to protect its citizens.



East of Aidarus and West, he promised Israel free normalization, then marched with his forces to the borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the borders of a state to threaten their national security, driven by an external agenda that cannot be separated from Israeli objectives to tame the region and turn it into backyards for countries that see in spreading chaos a suitable entry point to achieve their expansionist ambitions at the expense of oppressed peoples, and to reconfigure the map of the region in a way that grants them complete control over the Red Sea and the most important maritime straits in the world.



Aidarus al-Zoubaidi was given opportunity after opportunity, but he chose war, which he lost, after the issuance of a decision by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to expel the UAE from Yemen, and the intervention of the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to support the government forces represented by the National Forces, which moved with the people of Hadramout and Al-Mahrah to liberate the two governorates from the invading Transitional militia, and this was accomplished in less than twenty-four hours. After Hadramout and Al-Mahrah, Shabwa and Abyan announced their support for the Yemeni legitimate government and welcomed the National Forces to establish security and stability.



Al-Zoubaidi was exposed before himself and his supporters. The Yemeni government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia granted him a new opportunity to attend the Southern Dialogue Conference, which will be held in the coming days in the capital Riyadh. All political components of the south flocked to Riyadh, including al-Zoubaidi's deputies in the Transitional Council and his allies, led by member of the Presidential Leadership Council Abdulrahman al-Mahrimi, except for Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, who deviated from the consensus and decided to rebel and then flee, after distributing weapons and arranging military operations aimed at disturbing security and tranquility in Aden, and expanding confrontations to Al-Dhale'e Governorate, his birthplace.



As a result of that rebellion, the Presidential Leadership Council issued a decision to expel him from the council and refer him to the Public Prosecution on charges of national treason. He may now be hiding in a basement or in a cargo truck, or perhaps he fled across the sea in a boat, as the common fishermen call it "Sambuq," and it is also not ruled out that he is hiding in a cave in one of the mountains of Al-Dhale'e. Anything is possible, but the only constant in the matter is that he has placed himself in the same position as his cousin Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, both hiding far from the eyes of even their own families, and this is the inevitable result for every traitor.



Where did al-Zoubaidi flee? A question Yemenis are seeking an answer to, just as they are looking for Aidarus himself; the fleeing Aidarus burdened by delusions of grandeur, risking the lives of thousands of citizens for personal ambition and the implementation of an external agenda, and did he seek refuge with the Houthis from Al-Dhale'e?



The moment of liberation has come, liberating Yemen from the Houthi group. Just as the citizen suffers in areas under Houthi control in northern Yemen, the citizen in southern Yemen has had enough of the tragedies he has lived through, as he is the biggest victim of the war waged against him by the Houthi group, and then the Transitional weapon came to complete the scene, crushing the citizen between two weapons, and deceiving him with two slogans wrapped in religious and regional victimhood by the Houthis and the Transitional.



Only the Yemeni citizen, north and south, east and west, pays the price of a conflict that targets nothing but the destruction of Yemen, tearing apart its fabric, and draining it of its meaning, for the benefit of external powers. As for the real beneficiaries, they are none other than those same powers, which found in the Houthis their goal, and those who made the Transitional Council an arm to achieve their ambitions. Two ideal tools to keep Yemen weak, torn apart, without sovereignty or state, a homeland suspended in the winds of perpetual destruction, and exporting chaos to its surroundings.



Now things have become clear, and Yemen seems today more cohesive, and closer to the complete liberation of its territory after unifying all military factions under the banner of the state represented by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and a single operations room, paving the way for its final battle with the Houthis, and cleansing what remains of the northern governorates under their control, for we have no enemy but the Houthis and their group.



A Yemeni journalist