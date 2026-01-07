Egypt and the Sultanate of Oman confirmed their support for dialogue among the southern Yemenis in Riyadh to reach a consensual settlement for the southern issue, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement that preserves the sovereignty, unity, and stability of this Arab country, and fulfills the aspirations of its people for security and prosperity.



This came during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty by his Omani counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, as part of consultations and exchanges of assessments regarding regional issues of common interest.



According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Wednesday), the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan, emphasizing the importance of supporting national institutions, stopping fighting and escalation, protecting civilians, and facilitating the flow of relief and humanitarian aid to the population through UN agencies and specialized civil society organizations. They also supported efforts aimed at reaching a consensual political solution that preserves the rights and legitimate options of the Sudanese people and ensures their sovereignty and stability on their land, as well as their peaceful coexistence and cooperation with all neighboring countries.



On the political front, the two ministers affirmed the alignment of their visions and the integration of their efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability in the region by adhering to the principles of international law, resorting to the voice of wisdom and justice, and utilizing all available peaceful means to bring together all parties in accordance with the higher interests of states, their sovereignty, and national security.



The two sides also renewed their firm positions supporting the Palestinian people's right to freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the borders of June 4, 1967. They emphasized the necessity of lifting the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which would allow for the immediate entry of all relief and humanitarian materials and services to the population and prepare the ground for reconstruction and the return of a dignified life for the residents.



The two ministers reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations and the existing work programs in various fields and ways to develop more opportunities for economic and investment partnership that enhance mutual benefits and common interests.