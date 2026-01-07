أكدت مصر وسلطنة عُمان، دعمهما للحوار بين الجنوبيين اليمنيين في الرياض للتوصل إلى تسوية توافقية لقضية الجنوب، وصولا إلى تسوية سياسية شاملة ومستدامة تحفظ لهذا البلد العربي سيادته ووحدته واستقراره، وتحقق تطلعات أبنائه في الأمن والازدهار.
جاء ذلك خلال استقبال وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، نظيره وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، في إطار التشاور وتبادل التقديرات إزاء القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الأربعاء) تناول الجانبان كذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في جمهورية السودان، مؤكدين أهمية دعم المؤسسات الوطنية ووقف الاقتتال والتصعيد وحماية المدنيين وتسهيل تدفق المساعدات الإغاثية والإنسانية للسكان عبر الوكالات الأممية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني المختصة، ودعم المساعي الرامية إلى التوصل إلى حل سياسي توافقي يحفظ للشعب السوداني حقوقه وخياراته المشروعة ويؤمن سيادته واستقراره على أرضه وتعايشه الأمن والمتعاون مع كافة دول الجوار.
وعلى الصعيد السياسي، أكد الوزيران تطابق الرؤى وتكامل جهودهما في سبيل تثبيت دعائم الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة عبر التمسك بقواعد القانون الدولي والاحتكام لصوت الحكمة والعدالة وتوظيف كافة السبل السلمية المتاحة للم الشمل بين جميع الأطراف وفقا للمصالح العليا للدول وسيادتها وأمنها الوطني.
كما جدد الجانبان مواقفهما الثابتة والداعمة لحق الشعب الفلسطيني في الحرية وتقرير المصير وإقامة دولته المستقلة بعاصمتها القدس الشرقية بناء على حدود 4 يونيو 1967، مع ضرورة فك الحصار المفروض على قطاع غزة وبقية الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة في الضفة الغربية والقدس الشريف، بما يتيح الدخول الفوري لكافة المواد والخدمات الإغاثية والإنسانية للسكان ويهيئ الأرضية اللازمة لإعادة الإعمار وعودة الحياة الكريمة للأهالي.
واستعرض الوزيران علاقات التعاون الثنائي وبرامج العمل القائمة في مختلف المجالات وسبل تطوير المزيد من فرص الشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بما يعزز من المنافع المتبادلة والمصالح المشتركة.
Egypt and the Sultanate of Oman confirmed their support for dialogue among the southern Yemenis in Riyadh to reach a consensual settlement for the southern issue, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement that preserves the sovereignty, unity, and stability of this Arab country, and fulfills the aspirations of its people for security and prosperity.
This came during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty by his Omani counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, as part of consultations and exchanges of assessments regarding regional issues of common interest.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Wednesday), the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan, emphasizing the importance of supporting national institutions, stopping fighting and escalation, protecting civilians, and facilitating the flow of relief and humanitarian aid to the population through UN agencies and specialized civil society organizations. They also supported efforts aimed at reaching a consensual political solution that preserves the rights and legitimate options of the Sudanese people and ensures their sovereignty and stability on their land, as well as their peaceful coexistence and cooperation with all neighboring countries.
On the political front, the two ministers affirmed the alignment of their visions and the integration of their efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability in the region by adhering to the principles of international law, resorting to the voice of wisdom and justice, and utilizing all available peaceful means to bring together all parties in accordance with the higher interests of states, their sovereignty, and national security.
The two sides also renewed their firm positions supporting the Palestinian people's right to freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the borders of June 4, 1967. They emphasized the necessity of lifting the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which would allow for the immediate entry of all relief and humanitarian materials and services to the population and prepare the ground for reconstruction and the return of a dignified life for the residents.
The two ministers reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations and the existing work programs in various fields and ways to develop more opportunities for economic and investment partnership that enhance mutual benefits and common interests.