أكدت مصر وسلطنة عُمان، دعمهما للحوار بين الجنوبيين اليمنيين في الرياض للتوصل إلى تسوية توافقية لقضية الجنوب، وصولا إلى تسوية سياسية شاملة ومستدامة تحفظ لهذا البلد العربي سيادته ووحدته واستقراره، وتحقق تطلعات أبنائه في الأمن والازدهار.


جاء ذلك خلال استقبال وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، نظيره وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، في إطار التشاور وتبادل التقديرات إزاء القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الأربعاء) تناول الجانبان كذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في جمهورية السودان، مؤكدين أهمية دعم المؤسسات الوطنية ووقف الاقتتال والتصعيد وحماية المدنيين وتسهيل تدفق المساعدات الإغاثية والإنسانية للسكان عبر الوكالات الأممية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني المختصة، ودعم المساعي الرامية إلى التوصل إلى حل سياسي توافقي يحفظ للشعب السوداني حقوقه وخياراته المشروعة ويؤمن سيادته واستقراره على أرضه وتعايشه الأمن والمتعاون مع كافة دول الجوار.


وعلى الصعيد السياسي، أكد الوزيران تطابق الرؤى وتكامل جهودهما في سبيل تثبيت دعائم الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة عبر التمسك بقواعد القانون الدولي والاحتكام لصوت الحكمة والعدالة وتوظيف كافة السبل السلمية المتاحة للم الشمل بين جميع الأطراف وفقا للمصالح العليا للدول وسيادتها وأمنها الوطني.


كما جدد الجانبان مواقفهما الثابتة والداعمة لحق الشعب الفلسطيني في الحرية وتقرير المصير وإقامة دولته المستقلة بعاصمتها القدس الشرقية بناء على حدود 4 يونيو 1967، مع ضرورة فك الحصار المفروض على قطاع غزة وبقية الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة في الضفة الغربية والقدس الشريف، بما يتيح الدخول الفوري لكافة المواد والخدمات الإغاثية والإنسانية للسكان ويهيئ الأرضية اللازمة لإعادة الإعمار وعودة الحياة الكريمة للأهالي.


واستعرض الوزيران علاقات التعاون الثنائي وبرامج العمل القائمة في مختلف المجالات وسبل تطوير المزيد من فرص الشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بما يعزز من المنافع المتبادلة والمصالح المشتركة.