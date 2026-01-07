أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني السوري، اليوم الثلاثاء، تعليق جميع الرحلات الجوية من وإلى مطار حلب الدولي لمدة 24 ساعة، وتحويلها إلى مطار دمشق الدولي، في إجراء احترازي مؤقت «حرصاً على سلامة المسافرين والطواقم الجوية وضمان أمن العمليات التشغيلية».

وجاء القرار في بيان رسمي نشرته الهيئة على قناتها في تلغرام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة إلى أن السبب يعود إلى «المستجدات الأمنية الراهنة في بعض أحياء مدينة حلب»، خصوصاً استهداف تنظيم قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» لأحياء سكنية ومواقع عسكرية في محيط المدينة باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة.

وأوضح البيان أن الإجراء يبدأ اعتباراً من تاريخه، مع إمكانية إصدار تحديثات لاحقة فور انتهاء المدة أو حدوث أي تغييرات، داعياً المسافرين إلى متابعة تفاصيل رحلاتهم مباشرة عبر شركات الطيران المعنية، وشاكراً تفهمهم وتعاونهم.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية «سانا» بأن قصف «قسد» أسفر عن استشهاد عنصر من الجيش العربي السوري وإصابة آخرين في محيط حي الشيخ مقصود، إضافة إلى ارتقاء 3 مدنيين بينهم امرأتان وإصابة نحو 15 آخرين بينهم طفلتان في أحياء سكنية محيطة بحيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود ومناطق أخرى في حلب.

ويُعد مطار حلب الدولي أحد أهم المطارات في سورية، وهو بوابة رئيسية للشمال السوري، خصوصاً بعد استئناف الرحلات المدنية تدريجياً عقب انتهاء المواجهات الكبرى في المدينة عام 2016. وشهد المطار تعليقات سابقة متعددة بسبب عوامل أمنية مثل تقدم فصائل المعارضة في نوفمبر 2024، أو قصف إسرائيلي في 2023-2024، أو أسباب جوية مثل ضباب كثيف في ديسمبر 2025.

وتستمر التوترات الأمنية في حلب، خصوصاً في المناطق الشمالية والشرقية القريبة من مناطق سيطرة «قسد» أو ما تعرف باسم قوات سورية الديمقراطية، التي تتهمها دمشق باستهداف المدنيين والمواقع العسكرية بشكل متكرر عبر مسيّرات. ويأتي هذا التعليق في سياق محاولات الحكومة السورية إعادة تنشيط الحركة الجوية والتجارية في الشمال، بعد فترات طويلة من الإغلاق بسبب الحرب.