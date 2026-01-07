The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced today, Tuesday, the suspension of all flights to and from Aleppo International Airport for 24 hours, redirecting them to Damascus International Airport, as a temporary precautionary measure "to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews and to guarantee the security of operational processes."

The decision came in an official statement published by the authority on its Telegram channel and social media platforms, indicating that the reason is due to "current security developments in some neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo," particularly the targeting of residential neighborhoods and military sites in the vicinity of the city by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) using drones.

The statement clarified that the measure takes effect from this date, with the possibility of issuing updates as soon as the period ends or if any changes occur, urging travelers to follow the details of their flights directly through the relevant airlines, and thanking them for their understanding and cooperation.

The official Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that the SDF's shelling resulted in the martyrdom of one member of the Syrian Arab Army and injuries to others in the vicinity of Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, in addition to the death of three civilians, including two women, and injuries to about 15 others, including two girls, in residential neighborhoods surrounding the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods and other areas in Aleppo.

Aleppo International Airport is considered one of the most important airports in Syria, serving as a main gateway to northern Syria, especially after the gradual resumption of civilian flights following the end of major confrontations in the city in 2016. The airport has previously experienced multiple suspensions due to security factors such as the advance of opposition factions in November 2024, or Israeli shelling in 2023-2024, or weather-related reasons such as heavy fog in December 2025.

Security tensions continue in Aleppo, particularly in the northern and eastern areas near the territories controlled by the SDF, which Damascus accuses of repeatedly targeting civilians and military sites using drones. This suspension comes in the context of the Syrian government's attempts to reactivate air and commercial traffic in the north after long periods of closure due to the war.