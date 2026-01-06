دان الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية التي طالت في الساعات الماضية بلدات بقاعية وجنوبية عدة وصولاً إلى مدينة صيدا.


علامات استفهام كبيرة


وقال عون في تصريحات، اليوم (الثلاثاء): إن تلك الاعتداءات تطرح علامات استفهام كثيرة لجهة وقوعها عشية اجتماع لجنة «الميكانيزم» غداً الأربعاء، التي يفترض أن تعمل على وقف الأعمال العدائية والبحث في الإجراءات العملية لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار إلى الجنوب ومنها انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية حتى الحدود الجنوبية وإطلاق الاسرى اللبنانيين واستكمال انتشار الجيش اللبناني تطبيقاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الرقم 1701.


‏وأضاف عون أن مواصلة إسرائيل لاعتداءاتها هدفه إفشال كل المساعي التي تبذل محلياً وإقليمياً ودولياً بهدف وقف التصعيد الأسرائيلي المستمر، على رغم التجاوب الذي أبداه لبنان مع هذه المساعي على مختلف المستويات، والإجراءات التي اعتمدتها الحكومة اللبنانية لبسط سلطتها على منطقة جنوب الليطاني، والتي نفذها الجيش اللبناني بحرفية والتزام ودقة.


‏وجدّد الرئيس عون الدعوة إلى المجتمع الدولي للتدخل بفاعلية لوضع حدٍّ لتمادي إسرائيل في اعتداءاتها على لبنان، وتمكين لجنة «الميكانيزم» من إنجاز المهمات الموكلة إليها بتوافق الأطراف المعنيين والدعم الدولي.


رسالة تهديد بالنار


ميدانياً، وعشية جلسة الميكانيزم والجلسة الحكومية المُرتقبة، وجهت تل أبيب رسالة تهديد بالنار، فنفذت غارات جوية الإثنين، بعد إنذارات بالإخلاء، على بلدتي أنان (قضاء جزين) والمنارة (الحمّارة في البقاع الغربي)، ضد «بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحركة حماس الإرهابية»، وعلى بلدتي كفرحتى (قضاء صيدا) وعين التينة (البقاع الغربي)، ونفّذت ليلاً غارات جوية بين منطقتي الصرفند والزهراني.


فيما ركز الإعلام الإسرائيلي على ما رشح من نتائج الاجتماع الذي عقده رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو مع قيادات الأجهزة الأمنية، إذ جرى البحث في استعدادات المؤسسة العسكرية لخوض قتال على ساحات عدة تشمل إيران واليمن ولبنان وقطاع غزة.


بدائل العمل المحتملة


ونقلت صحيفة «معاريف» عن مصادر عسكرية إسرائيلية تأكيدها أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يعمل على بناء قدراته لمواجهة كل واحدة من الجبهات الأربع، مشيرة إلى أن الساحة اللبنانية حظيت بحيز واسع من النقاش، وعرض الجيش ما وصفها بالخروقات التي ينفذها حزب الله واستمرار تعزيز تموضعه على جانبي نهر الليطاني.


وأضافت الصحيفة أن الاجتماع تناول طرح عدد من بدائل العمل المحتملة، مع تكليف قيادة المنطقة الشمالية والاستخبارات العسكرية وسلاح الجو وهيئات أخرى بتعميق تقديرات الجهوزية والسيناريوهات المستقبلية، لافتة إلى أن تقديرات تفيد بأن الولايات المتحدة قد تمنح إسرائيل الضوء الأخضر لتنفيذ عمل عسكري في لبنان.