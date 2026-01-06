The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, condemned the Israeli attacks that targeted several towns in the Bekaa and southern regions in recent hours, reaching the city of Sidon.



Big Question Marks



Aoun stated in remarks today (Tuesday) that these attacks raise many question marks regarding their occurrence on the eve of the "mechanism" committee meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, which is supposed to work on halting hostilities and exploring practical measures to restore security and stability to the south, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the southern borders, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and the completion of the deployment of the Lebanese army in implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.



‏Aoun added that Israel's continued aggression aims to undermine all local, regional, and international efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli escalation, despite Lebanon's responsiveness to these efforts at various levels and the measures adopted by the Lebanese government to assert its authority over the area south of the Litani River, which the Lebanese army executed with professionalism, commitment, and precision.



‏President Aoun renewed his call for the international community to intervene effectively to put an end to Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon and to enable the "mechanism" committee to accomplish its assigned tasks with the agreement of the concerned parties and international support.



A Message of Threat by Fire



On the ground, and on the eve of the anticipated mechanism session and government meeting, Tel Aviv sent a message of threat by fire, executing airstrikes on Monday, following evacuation warnings, on the towns of Anan (in the Jezzine district) and Al-Manara (in the western Bekaa), targeting "military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hamas movement," as well as on the towns of Kfarhatta (in the Sidon district) and Ain al-Tina (in the western Bekaa), and conducted nighttime airstrikes between the areas of Sarafand and Zahrani.



The Israeli media focused on the outcomes of the meeting held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with security agency leaders, where discussions were held regarding the military institution's preparations for combat on several fronts, including Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.



Potential Alternatives for Action



The newspaper "Maariv" quoted Israeli military sources confirming that the Israeli army is working on building its capabilities to confront each of the four fronts, noting that the Lebanese arena received a wide space of discussion, and the army presented what it described as violations carried out by Hezbollah and the ongoing reinforcement of its positioning on both sides of the Litani River.



The newspaper added that the meeting addressed proposing several potential alternatives for action, assigning the Northern Command, military intelligence, the air force, and other bodies to deepen assessments of readiness and future scenarios, pointing out that estimates suggest that the United States may grant Israel the green light to carry out military action in Lebanon.