فيما تتواصل المواجهات بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في كردفان، أعلنت مصادر أمنية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها قوات الدعم السريع على حيّ الجلّابية الواقع غربي مدينة الأبيض حاضرة ولاية شمال كردفان أدت إلى مقتل 10 أشخاص من أسرة واحدة بينهم أطفال لا تتجاوز أعمارهم 4 سنوات.


وتعرضت مدينة الأبيض، أمس الإثنين، لهجوم مماثل من قبل مسيرات أطلقتها الدعم السريع.


وأفاد مصدر عسكري بأنّ الطيران المسير للجيش السوداني نجح في التعامل مع أهداف عسكرية مهمة لقوات الدعم السريع في مدينة أبوزيد بولاية غرب كردفان الواقعة تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع. وأكد المصدر أن الهجمات أدت لخسائر كبيرة وسط القوات والعتاد.


ولفت إلى أن قوات الدعم السريع أعادت التموضع في محور منطقة الدبيبات جنوبي كردفان بعد مد عناصرها هناك بقوات وعتاد حربي ولوجستي إضافي.


وحسب شهود عيان، فقد وصلت نحو 200 سيارة قتالية كاملة التسليح فجراً دفعت بها قوات الدعم السريع، من مدينة النهود نحو محور منطقة الخِوي على بعد 100 كيلومتر غربي مدينة الأبيض.


وكانت قوات الدعم السريع تمددت الشهر الماضي شرقاً في إقليم كردفان الغني بالنفط، والمقسم إلى ثلاث ولايات، بعد سيطرتها أواخر أكتوبر الماضي على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش في إقليم دارفور غرب السودان.


ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع والمعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، صلة وصل استراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش.