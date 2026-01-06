As clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Kordofan, security sources announced today (Tuesday) that a drone launched by the Rapid Support Forces targeted the Al-Jallabiya neighborhood located west of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, resulting in the death of 10 people from one family, including children no older than 4 years.



The city of Al-Obeid was subjected to a similar attack yesterday (Monday) by drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces.



A military source reported that the Sudanese army's drone successfully engaged important military targets of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Abu Zaid in West Kordofan, which is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. The source confirmed that the attacks resulted in significant losses among the forces and equipment.



It was noted that the Rapid Support Forces repositioned in the area of Al-Dubaybat in South Kordofan after reinforcing their elements there with additional military and logistical forces and equipment.



According to eyewitnesses, around 200 fully armed combat vehicles were dispatched by the Rapid Support Forces from the city of Al-Nuhud towards the area of Al-Khoy, located 100 kilometers west of the city of Al-Obeid.



Last month, the Rapid Support Forces expanded eastward in the oil-rich Kordofan region, which is divided into three states, after they took control of the city of Al-Fasher, the last stronghold of the army in the Darfur region of western Sudan, in late October.



The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock farming, serves as a strategic link for the movement of military units and logistical support, as it lies between areas controlled by the army.