أدانت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجوم الإرهابي الذي تبنته جماعة يسارية متطرفة، واستهدف إمدادات الكهرباء في العاصمة الألمانية برلين، متسبباً في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات آلاف المنازل والمستشفيات والمرافق الحيوية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بكل صورِه وذرائعه، معرباً عن التضامن والتعاطف مع الشعب الألمانيّ كافة، والأسر المتضررة، خصوصاً في هذا الظرف الحرج، لاسيما مع تدني درجات الحرارة وتعرُّض حياة الآلاف من المدنيين للخطر.