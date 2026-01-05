أدانت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجوم الإرهابي الذي تبنته جماعة يسارية متطرفة، واستهدف إمدادات الكهرباء في العاصمة الألمانية برلين، متسبباً في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات آلاف المنازل والمستشفيات والمرافق الحيوية.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بكل صورِه وذرائعه، معرباً عن التضامن والتعاطف مع الشعب الألمانيّ كافة، والأسر المتضررة، خصوصاً في هذا الظرف الحرج، لاسيما مع تدني درجات الحرارة وتعرُّض حياة الآلاف من المدنيين للخطر.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the terrorist attack claimed by an extremist leftist group, which targeted the electricity supply in the German capital, Berlin, causing power outages for tens of thousands of homes, hospitals, and vital facilities.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing solidarity and sympathy with the entire German people and the affected families, especially in this critical situation, particularly with the drop in temperatures and the risk to the lives of thousands of civilians.