سجلت نقابة الصحفيين الفلسطينيين 99 انتهاكاً إسرائيلياً بحق الصحفيين خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي، ما يعكس مستوى مرتفعاً من القمع والتضييق.

وأوضحت النقابة -في تقريرها الشهري حول واقع الحريات الإعلامية الصادر اليوم، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا)- أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تواصل سياسة الاستهداف الممنهج للحالة الصحفية الفلسطينية عبر موجة واسعة من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي طالت الصحفيين والمؤسسات الإعلامية وأفراد عائلاتهم.

وشملت الانتهاكات 48 حالة احتجاز ومنع من التغطية الصحفية، و15 اعتداءً باستخدام قنابل الغاز والصوت أثناء التغطية، ومحاولتي دهس متعمد لصحفيين، و9 حالات إشهار وتهديد بالسلاح، و6 حالات تهديد لفظي مباشر، إضافة إلى تسجيل حالتي ضرب وتنكيل جسدي بحق صحفيين، وتحطيم معدات صحفية واحدة أثناء العمل الميداني، وتدمير منزلين لصحفيين نتيجة القصف.

وحول الاعتقال والملاحقة القضائية، وثّق التقرير حالتي اعتقال، وحالتي استدعاء وتحقيق أمني، وقضيتين أمام محاكم الاحتلال شملت تمديد اعتقال إداري، إلى جانب تسجيل حالتي تحريض منظّم عبر وسائل إعلام ومراكز معلومات إسرائيلية، ادّعت زوراً ارتباط الصحفيين بتنظيمات مسلحة، وتوثيق اعتداء واحد نفذه مستوطنون بحق صحفي، جرى بحماية وصمت قوات الاحتلال.

وأكدت اللجنة أن مجموع الانتهاكات المسجلة خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 يعكس سياسة قمع ممنهجة ومتكاملة ضد الإعلام الفلسطيني، وتصعيداً نوعياً في استهداف الصحفيين بالقتل والإصابة والمنع والاعتقال.