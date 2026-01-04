سجلت نقابة الصحفيين الفلسطينيين 99 انتهاكاً إسرائيلياً بحق الصحفيين خلال شهر ديسمبر الماضي، ما يعكس مستوى مرتفعاً من القمع والتضييق.
وأوضحت النقابة -في تقريرها الشهري حول واقع الحريات الإعلامية الصادر اليوم، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا)- أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تواصل سياسة الاستهداف الممنهج للحالة الصحفية الفلسطينية عبر موجة واسعة من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي طالت الصحفيين والمؤسسات الإعلامية وأفراد عائلاتهم.
وشملت الانتهاكات 48 حالة احتجاز ومنع من التغطية الصحفية، و15 اعتداءً باستخدام قنابل الغاز والصوت أثناء التغطية، ومحاولتي دهس متعمد لصحفيين، و9 حالات إشهار وتهديد بالسلاح، و6 حالات تهديد لفظي مباشر، إضافة إلى تسجيل حالتي ضرب وتنكيل جسدي بحق صحفيين، وتحطيم معدات صحفية واحدة أثناء العمل الميداني، وتدمير منزلين لصحفيين نتيجة القصف.
وحول الاعتقال والملاحقة القضائية، وثّق التقرير حالتي اعتقال، وحالتي استدعاء وتحقيق أمني، وقضيتين أمام محاكم الاحتلال شملت تمديد اعتقال إداري، إلى جانب تسجيل حالتي تحريض منظّم عبر وسائل إعلام ومراكز معلومات إسرائيلية، ادّعت زوراً ارتباط الصحفيين بتنظيمات مسلحة، وتوثيق اعتداء واحد نفذه مستوطنون بحق صحفي، جرى بحماية وصمت قوات الاحتلال.
وأكدت اللجنة أن مجموع الانتهاكات المسجلة خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 يعكس سياسة قمع ممنهجة ومتكاملة ضد الإعلام الفلسطيني، وتصعيداً نوعياً في استهداف الصحفيين بالقتل والإصابة والمنع والاعتقال.
The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate recorded 99 Israeli violations against journalists during the past month of December, reflecting a high level of repression and restriction.
The syndicate clarified - in its monthly report on the state of media freedoms issued today, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) - that the Israeli occupation forces continue their policy of systematic targeting of the Palestinian press through a wide wave of serious violations that have affected journalists, media institutions, and their families.
The violations included 48 cases of detention and prevention from journalistic coverage, 15 assaults using gas and sound bombs during coverage, two deliberate attempts to run over journalists, 9 cases of armed threats and intimidation, 6 cases of direct verbal threats, in addition to documenting two cases of beating and physical abuse against journalists, the destruction of one piece of journalistic equipment during fieldwork, and the demolition of two journalists' homes as a result of shelling.
Regarding detention and legal prosecution, the report documented two cases of detention, two cases of summons and security interrogation, and two cases before the occupation courts that included the extension of administrative detention, along with recording two cases of organized incitement through Israeli media and information centers, falsely claiming that journalists were linked to armed organizations, and documenting one assault carried out by settlers against a journalist, which occurred under the protection and silence of the occupation forces.
The committee confirmed that the total violations recorded during December 2025 reflect a systematic and comprehensive repression policy against Palestinian media, and a qualitative escalation in targeting journalists with killing, injury, prevention, and detention.