The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate recorded 99 Israeli violations against journalists during the past month of December, reflecting a high level of repression and restriction.

The syndicate clarified - in its monthly report on the state of media freedoms issued today, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) - that the Israeli occupation forces continue their policy of systematic targeting of the Palestinian press through a wide wave of serious violations that have affected journalists, media institutions, and their families.

The violations included 48 cases of detention and prevention from journalistic coverage, 15 assaults using gas and sound bombs during coverage, two deliberate attempts to run over journalists, 9 cases of armed threats and intimidation, 6 cases of direct verbal threats, in addition to documenting two cases of beating and physical abuse against journalists, the destruction of one piece of journalistic equipment during fieldwork, and the demolition of two journalists' homes as a result of shelling.

Regarding detention and legal prosecution, the report documented two cases of detention, two cases of summons and security interrogation, and two cases before the occupation courts that included the extension of administrative detention, along with recording two cases of organized incitement through Israeli media and information centers, falsely claiming that journalists were linked to armed organizations, and documenting one assault carried out by settlers against a journalist, which occurred under the protection and silence of the occupation forces.

The committee confirmed that the total violations recorded during December 2025 reflect a systematic and comprehensive repression policy against Palestinian media, and a qualitative escalation in targeting journalists with killing, injury, prevention, and detention.