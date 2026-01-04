أكدت ديلسي رودريغيز نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، اليوم (الأحد) أن فنزويلا لن تكون مستعمرة لأي دولة، في ردها على تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وشددت رودريغيز على ضرورة الوحدة للدفاع عن فنزويلا، مبينة أنه لا يوجد سوى رئيس واحد لفنزويلا، في إشارة منها إلى مادورو.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أكد أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت صباح أمس، عملية عسكرية كبيرة في فنزويلا، موضحاً أنه هجوم لم يره العالم منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، وهدف لاعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته وتقديمهما للعدالة الأمريكية.
وأشار ترمب إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستسيطر على فنزويلا حتى الانتهاء من المرحلة الانتقالية، وأن شركات أمريكية ستدخل السوق الفنزويلية للعمل في قطاع النفط، مبيناً أن مسؤولين أمريكيين سيشاركون في إدارة فنزويلا. ولفت إلى أنهم مستعدون لهجوم آخر إذا لزم الأمر. وأشار ترمب إلى أن الجيش الفنزويلي أصبح دون قوة، وتم شلّ قدراته العسكرية بالكامل، مبيناً أن «مادورو وزوجته تم اعتقالهما منتصف الليل على متن سفينة، ويتوجهان الآن إلى نيويورك لمواجهة العدالة، بعد توجيه اتهامات جنائية لهما».
Delsi Rodríguez, the Vice President of Venezuela, confirmed today (Sunday) that Venezuela will not be a colony of any country, in response to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Rodríguez emphasized the necessity of unity to defend Venezuela, stating that there is only one president for Venezuela, referring to Maduro.
U.S. President Donald Trump had confirmed that American forces carried out a major military operation in Venezuela yesterday morning, explaining that it was an attack not seen since World War II, aimed at arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and bringing them to American justice.
Trump indicated that the United States will control Venezuela until the transitional phase is complete, and that American companies will enter the Venezuelan market to work in the oil sector, noting that American officials will participate in the management of Venezuela. He pointed out that they are prepared for another attack if necessary. Trump mentioned that the Venezuelan military has become powerless and its military capabilities have been completely paralyzed, stating that "Maduro and his wife were arrested at midnight aboard a ship, and are now heading to New York to face justice, after criminal charges were brought against them."