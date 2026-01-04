أكدت ديلسي رودريغيز نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، اليوم (الأحد) أن فنزويلا لن تكون مستعمرة لأي دولة، في ردها على تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وشددت رودريغيز على ضرورة الوحدة للدفاع عن فنزويلا، مبينة أنه لا يوجد سوى رئيس واحد لفنزويلا، في إشارة منها إلى مادورو.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أكد أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت صباح أمس، عملية عسكرية كبيرة في فنزويلا، موضحاً أنه هجوم لم يره العالم منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، وهدف لاعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته وتقديمهما للعدالة الأمريكية.


وأشار ترمب إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستسيطر على فنزويلا حتى الانتهاء من المرحلة الانتقالية، وأن شركات أمريكية ستدخل السوق الفنزويلية للعمل في قطاع النفط، مبيناً أن مسؤولين أمريكيين سيشاركون في إدارة فنزويلا. ولفت إلى أنهم مستعدون لهجوم آخر إذا لزم الأمر. وأشار ترمب إلى أن الجيش الفنزويلي أصبح دون قوة، وتم شلّ قدراته العسكرية بالكامل، مبيناً أن «مادورو وزوجته تم اعتقالهما منتصف الليل على متن سفينة، ويتوجهان الآن إلى نيويورك لمواجهة العدالة، بعد توجيه اتهامات جنائية لهما».