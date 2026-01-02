A local court in South Korea issued a new arrest warrant today (Friday) to detain former President Yoon Suk-yeol for another 6 months; the judge attributed the decision to "concerns about his destruction of evidence," according to the Yonhap News Agency.



Yoon's detention period, which was set to end on January 18 of this year, will be extended for up to another 6 months.



Additional charges have been brought against Yoon, including aiding an enemy state, in connection with his brief attempt to impose martial law in 2024.



The court issued the arrest warrant against the former president on charges related to his alleged deployment of drones in North Korea in October of last year.



The prosecution team had previously requested an extension of his detention, bringing additional charges against him regarding the alleged drone operation, which they claimed was intended to provoke North Korea into responding and to use it as a pretext for declaring martial law in December 2024.



The team suspects that Yoon directly ordered the drone commander to send them to North Korea without informing the Ministry of Defense or the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



It is noteworthy that this is the third time Yoon has been arrested; the first was in January of last year on charges of "leading a rebellion," but the court accepted his request to cancel the arrest and released him in March. However, he was re-arrested in July on charges related to his attempt to impose martial law, including allegations of legal violations for limiting the invitation to a few cabinet members for a meeting held before he announced the decree on December 3, as well as charges of obstructing investigators while they were executing the arrest order.