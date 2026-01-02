أصدرت محكمة محلية في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم (الجمعة)، مذكرة توقيف جديدة لاحتجاز الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول لمدة 6 أشهر أخرى؛ وعزا القاضي القرار إلى «مخاوف بشأن تدميره للأدلة»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة أنباء «يونهاب».


وسيتم تمديد فترة احتجاز يون، التي كان من المقرر أن تنتهي في 18 يناير الجاري، لمدة تصل إلى 6 أشهر أخرى.


ووُجهت إلى يون المزيد من التهم، بما في ذلك مساعدة دولة معادية، على صلة بمحاولته التي لم تدم طويلاً لفرض الأحكام العرفية عام 2024.


وأصدرت المحكمة مذكرة التوقيف بحق الرئيس السابق بتهم تتعلق بنشره المزعوم طائرات مسيّرة في كوريا الشمالية في أكتوبر من العام الماضي.


وطلب فريق الادعاء، في وقت سابق، تمديد فترة توقيفه، مع توجيه اتهامات إضافية إليه بشأن عملية الطائرات المسيّرة المزعومة، التي زعم الفريق أنها كانت تهدف إلى استفزاز كوريا الشمالية للرد، واستخدامها ذريعةً لإعلان الأحكام العرفية في ديسمبر 2024.


ويشتبه الفريق في أن يون أصدر أوامر مباشرة لقائد الطائرات المسيّرة بإرسالها إلى كوريا الشمالية دون إبلاغ وزارة الدفاع أو هيئة الأركان المشتركة.


يذكر أن هذه المرة الثالثة التي يُقبض فيها على يون، وكانت المرة الأولى في يناير من العام الماضي بتهمة «قيادة تمرد»، إلا أن المحكمة قبلت طلبه بإلغاء الاعتقال، وأفرجت عنه في شهر مارس. إلا أنه أعيد اعتقاله في يوليو بتهم تتعلق بمحاولته فرض الأحكام العرفية، بما في ذلك مزاعم بارتكاب مخالفات قانونية لاقتصاره على دعوة عدد قليل من أعضاء مجلس الوزراء إلى اجتماع عُقد قبل إعلانه المرسوم في 3 ديسمبر، إضافة إلى تهم عرقلة المحققين أثناء تنفيذهم أمر اعتقال.