اعتقلت الشرطة الهولندية مواطناً سورياً يُشتبه بانتمائه لتنظيم «داعـش»، على خلفية منشورات نشرها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمنت تهديدات بتنفيذ هجوم داخل أوروبا.

تحقيقات استخباراتية

وأوضح ممثلو الادعاء أن جهاز المخابرات والأمن العام الهولندي تابع منشورات للمشتبه به، أشار فيها إلى عزمه تنفيذ هجوم في موقع غير محدد داخل أوروبا، تزامناً مع فترة عطلة عيد الميلاد، ما دفع السلطات إلى التحرك الفوري.

تفاصيل محدودة

ولم تكشف النيابة العامة عن أي معلومات إضافية تتعلق بطبيعة الهجوم المحتمل أو تفاصيل الاشتباه بارتباط الرجل بالتنظيم المتطرف، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية.

القبض والاحتجاز

وأُلقي القبض على المشتبه به بتاريخ 18 ديسمبر داخل منزله في مدينة فليسينغن جنوب غرب هولندا، وقررت المحكمة تمديد احتجازه لمدة لا تقل عن 30 يوماً، ريثما تُستكمل التحقيقات وتُكشف ملابسات القضية.