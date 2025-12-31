The Dutch police arrested a Syrian citizen suspected of belonging to the "ISIS" organization, following posts he shared on social media that included threats to carry out an attack within Europe.

Intelligence Investigations

Prosecutors explained that the Dutch intelligence and security service monitored the suspect's posts, in which he indicated his intention to carry out an attack at an unspecified location within Europe, coinciding with the Christmas holiday period, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Limited Details

The public prosecutor did not disclose any additional information regarding the nature of the potential attack or details of the suspicion linking the man to the extremist organization, confirming that investigations are still ongoing.

Arrest and Detention

The suspect was arrested on December 18 at his home in the city of Vlissingen in southwestern Holland, and the court decided to extend his detention for no less than 30 days, pending the completion of investigations and the clarification of the case's circumstances.