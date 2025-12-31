اعتقلت الشرطة الهولندية مواطناً سورياً يُشتبه بانتمائه لتنظيم «داعـش»، على خلفية منشورات نشرها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمنت تهديدات بتنفيذ هجوم داخل أوروبا.
تحقيقات استخباراتية
وأوضح ممثلو الادعاء أن جهاز المخابرات والأمن العام الهولندي تابع منشورات للمشتبه به، أشار فيها إلى عزمه تنفيذ هجوم في موقع غير محدد داخل أوروبا، تزامناً مع فترة عطلة عيد الميلاد، ما دفع السلطات إلى التحرك الفوري.
تفاصيل محدودة
ولم تكشف النيابة العامة عن أي معلومات إضافية تتعلق بطبيعة الهجوم المحتمل أو تفاصيل الاشتباه بارتباط الرجل بالتنظيم المتطرف، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية.
القبض والاحتجاز
وأُلقي القبض على المشتبه به بتاريخ 18 ديسمبر داخل منزله في مدينة فليسينغن جنوب غرب هولندا، وقررت المحكمة تمديد احتجازه لمدة لا تقل عن 30 يوماً، ريثما تُستكمل التحقيقات وتُكشف ملابسات القضية.
The Dutch police arrested a Syrian citizen suspected of belonging to the "ISIS" organization, following posts he shared on social media that included threats to carry out an attack within Europe.
Intelligence Investigations
Prosecutors explained that the Dutch intelligence and security service monitored the suspect's posts, in which he indicated his intention to carry out an attack at an unspecified location within Europe, coinciding with the Christmas holiday period, prompting authorities to take immediate action.
Limited Details
The public prosecutor did not disclose any additional information regarding the nature of the potential attack or details of the suspicion linking the man to the extremist organization, confirming that investigations are still ongoing.
Arrest and Detention
The suspect was arrested on December 18 at his home in the city of Vlissingen in southwestern Holland, and the court decided to extend his detention for no less than 30 days, pending the completion of investigations and the clarification of the case's circumstances.