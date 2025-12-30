أثارت واقعة صادمة انتشرت على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية غضباً واسعاً في جنوب ليبيا، بعد تداول مقطع فيديو يُظهر تعرض عدد من سائقي الشاحنات الليبيين لاعتداءات جسدية عنيفة وتهديدات بالسلاح داخل الأراضي التشادية.

وأصدر المجلس البلدي في الكفرة بياناً رسمياً عاجلاً أعلن فيه عقد اجتماع طارئ ضم عميد البلدية والجهات الأمنية وأعيان وحكماء المدينة، على خلفية حادثة خطف وتعذيب عدد من أبناء الكفرة داخل الأراضي التشادية، وحمّل البيان السلطات التشادية المسؤولية الكاملة عن سلامة المواطنين الليبيين داخل أراضيها.

وأدان المجلس بشدة ما وصفه بـ«الانتهاك الصريح للحقوق الإنسانية»، مؤكداً أن الحادثة تمس أمن وسلامة المواطنين وتهدد الاستقرار في المنطقة الحدودية.

كما أعلن عن إيقاف حركة مرور الشاحنات من وإلى تشاد عبر نطاق بلدية الكفرة كإجراء احترازي مؤقت، إلى حين ضمان سلامة السائقين وتأمينهم بشكل كامل.

وشدد البيان على أن أمن الكفرة والمنطقة الجنوبية خط أحمر، ولن يتم التهاون مع أي أعمال تهدد سلامة المواطنين أو السلم الاجتماعي، مع التأكيد في الوقت ذاته على الحرص على إيجاد حلول مسؤولة تحافظ على العلاقات وحسن الجوار بين ليبيا وتشاد.

وتقع مدينة الكفرة في أقصى جنوب شرق ليبيا، وتُعد إحدى أهم النقاط الحدودية مع تشاد، وتمر عبرها طرق تجارية رئيسية تستخدمها شاحنات نقل البضائع والوقود والسلع بين البلدين.

ويعتمد اقتصاد المنطقة بشكل كبير على هذه الحركة التجارية، لكن الطرق الحدودية تشهد منذ سنوات مخاطر أمنية متكررة بسبب وجود مجموعات مسلحة ومليشيات حدودية بعضها مرتبط بصراعات داخلية في تشاد أو السودان، وانتشار ظاهرة الخطف والابتزاز للحصول على فدية، خصوصاً مع ضعف السيطرة الأمنية على الشريط الحدودي الطويل.

وشهدت السنوات الماضية حوادث مشابهة، منها اختطاف سائقين ليبيين أو مهاجرين على طرق الكفرة – تشاد، وغالباً ما تُحمّل السلطات التشادية جزءاً من المسؤولية بسبب عدم السيطرة الكافية على الحدود.

يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق حساس، إذ تعاني المنطقة من تداعيات الحرب في السودان المجاور منذ 2023، ما زاد من تدفق المسلحين والمهربين عبر الحدود.