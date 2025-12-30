A shocking incident that spread on social media platforms in recent hours has sparked widespread anger in southern Libya, after a video clip showing several Libyan truck drivers being subjected to violent physical assaults and armed threats within Chadian territory was circulated.

The municipal council in Kufra issued an urgent official statement announcing the convening of an emergency meeting that included the mayor, security authorities, and local elders and wise men, in light of the kidnapping and torture of several Kufra residents within Chadian territory. The statement held the Chadian authorities fully responsible for the safety of Libyan citizens within its borders.

The council strongly condemned what it described as "a blatant violation of human rights," affirming that the incident affects the security and safety of citizens and threatens stability in the border region.

It also announced the suspension of truck traffic to and from Chad through the Kufra municipality as a temporary precautionary measure, until the safety and full security of the drivers can be guaranteed.

The statement emphasized that the security of Kufra and the southern region is a red line, and there will be no leniency with any actions that threaten the safety of citizens or social peace, while simultaneously stressing the importance of finding responsible solutions that preserve relations and good neighborliness between Libya and Chad.

The city of Kufra is located in the far southeast of Libya and is considered one of the most important border points with Chad, through which major trade routes used by trucks transporting goods, fuel, and commodities between the two countries pass.

The economy of the region heavily relies on this commercial movement, but the border roads have faced recurring security risks for years due to the presence of armed groups and border militias, some of which are linked to internal conflicts in Chad or Sudan, and the spread of kidnapping and extortion for ransom, especially with the weak security control over the long border strip.

In recent years, similar incidents have occurred, including the kidnapping of Libyan drivers or migrants on the Kufra – Chad routes, and Chadian authorities are often held partially responsible due to insufficient control over the borders.

This incident comes in a sensitive context, as the region is suffering from the repercussions of the war in neighboring Sudan since 2023, which has increased the flow of armed groups and smugglers across the border.