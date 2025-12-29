كشفت مسؤولة بارزة في الأمم المتحدة اليوم (الإثنين)، عن طبيعة الوضع في مدينة الفاشر (غرب السودان) التي زارها موظفو الإغاثة الدوليون لأول مرة منذ سيطرة قوات ‍الدعم السريع عليها، مؤكدة أنها مدينة مهجورة إلى حد كبير ومسرح جريمة.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن منسقة الأمم المتحدة المقيمة للشؤون الإنسانية في السودان دينيس براون قولها: الفاشر تحولت إلى مسرح جريمة.


وأشارت إلى أنها خلال الزيارة التي قام بها موظفو الأمم المتحدة إلى الفاشر (الجمعة) واستمرت عدة ساعات وجدوا أن «المدينة لم تكن تعج بالناس، كان هناك عدد قليل جداً ممن تمكنوا من رؤيتهم».


وذكرت أنه من غير الممكن تحديد العدد الدقيق لمن تبقى في الفاشر، وأن الأشخاص الذين رآهم موظفو الأمم ‍المتحدة يعيشون داخل مبانٍ مهجورة أو في ‍مخيمات بدائية من أغطية بلاستيكية ⁠بسيطة، مشيرة إلى أن لديهم صوراً لأشخاص يمكن للمرء أن يرى ‍بوضوح آثار التعب والإجهاد والقلق والفقد على وجوههم.


ولفتت إلى أن القرى المحيطة بالمدينة مقفرة على ما يبدو، مبينة أن الزيارة كانت تهدف إلى تقييم ما إذا كان من الممكن الوصول إلى الفاشر بأمان، بينما تبحث الأمم المتحدة إدخال الإمدادات الأساسية التي بوسعها إدخالها. وشددت بالقول: «لكن بصراحة، ما زلنا نشعر بقلق بالغ بشأن المصابين، والذين لم نتمكن من رؤيتهم، والذين ‌ربما يكونون رهن الاحتجاز»، مبينة أن الزيارات اللاحقة ستركز على جانبَي المياه والصرف الصحي.