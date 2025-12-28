في أول تعليق رسمي على المظاهرات التي شهدتها مناطق الساحل السوري ذات الأغلبية العلوية اليوم (الأحد)، قال مستشار الرئيس السوري أحمد موفق زيدان: «المكوّن العلوي يليق به بعد انتصار الثورة شخصيات وطنية نظيفة».


وانتقد زيدان الأصوات التي تعتبر نفسها ممثلة عن المكون العلوي، مؤكداً في منشور على إكس أنها «شخصيات ارتبطت بجمهورية صيدنايا وتدمر، فكانت واجهة للقتل والإجرام الأسديين، وشخصيات تدافع عن ماضٍ ملؤه الكيماوي والمكابس والمحارق والبراميل المتفجرة».


واعتبر مستشار الشرع أنه لا يشرف «المكون العلوي أن تتحدث باسمه هكذا شخصيات، فضلاً أن تقوده، لأنها شخصيات أنانية تسعى لتوريطه، أملاً في إنقاذ نفسها وأشباهها من محكمة الشعب».


وتظاهر الآلاف من أبناء الطائفة العلوية في منطقة الساحل وفي وسط سورية، بعد نحو يومين على تفجير مسجد بمدينة حمص، أسفر عن مقتل 8 أشخاص.


وانتشرت قوات الأمن بكثافة في اللاذقية، وتدخلت لفض مناوشات بين المتظاهرين وآخرين احتجوا ضدهم. فيما نقلت قناة «العربية» عن مصدر أمني تأكيده مقتل أحد عناصر الأمن برصاص أُطلق من قبل «ملثمين تابعين لفلول النظام السابق». وتحدثت مصادر أخرى عن وقوع قتلى ومصابين بين المتظاهرين بإطلاق نار من قبل «الفلول».


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية إصابة عناصر من الأمن بعد اعتداء فلول من النظام السابق عليهم في اللاذقية وجبلة. وأفاد قائد الأمن الداخلي في اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز الأحمد في بيان أن مسلحين أقدموا خلال الاحتجاجات في اللاذقية على إطلاق النار في الهواء، فيما قامت عناصر الأمن باحتواء الموقف.


واندلعت الاحتجاجات عقب دعوة أطلقها ما يسمى برئيس المجلس الإسلامي العلوي الأعلى في سورية والمهجر غزال غزال، الذي قال في فيديو نشره على «فيسبوك»: «لا نريدها حرباً أهلية، بل نريد فيدرالية سياسية، وحقنا بتقرير مصيرنا».


وشهد الساحل السوري في مارس الماضي موجات من العنف بحق مدنيين، واتهمت دمشق أنصاراً للرئيس السابق بشار الأسد مسلحين بإشعال العنف من خلال مهاجمة قوات الأمن.