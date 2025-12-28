In the first official comment on the demonstrations that took place in the predominantly Alawite areas of the Syrian coast today (Sunday), Syrian President's advisor Ahmad Mufaq Zidan stated: "The Alawite component deserves clean national figures after the revolution's victory."



Zidan criticized the voices that consider themselves representatives of the Alawite component, affirming in a post on X that they are "figures associated with the Republic of Saidnaya and Palmyra, who have been a facade for the killing and crimes of the Assad regime, and figures defending a past filled with chemical weapons, torture chambers, and barrel bombs."



The advisor to the president considered it dishonorable for "such figures to speak on behalf of the Alawite component, let alone lead it, as they are selfish figures seeking to entangle it in hopes of saving themselves and their kind from the people's court."



Thousands of members of the Alawite community demonstrated in the coastal region and central Syria, following the bombing of a mosque in the city of Homs, which resulted in the deaths of 8 people.



Security forces were heavily deployed in Latakia and intervened to disperse skirmishes between the demonstrators and others who protested against them. Meanwhile, the "Al-Arabiya" channel reported from a security source confirming the death of one security personnel from gunfire shot by "masked individuals affiliated with remnants of the previous regime." Other sources reported casualties and injuries among the demonstrators due to gunfire from the "remnants."



For its part, the Ministry of Interior announced that security personnel were injured after being attacked by remnants of the previous regime in Latakia and Jableh. The head of internal security in Latakia, Major General Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, stated in a statement that armed individuals opened fire into the air during the protests in Latakia, while security forces managed to contain the situation.



The protests erupted following a call issued by the so-called President of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria, the displaced Ghazal Ghazal, who said in a video posted on "Facebook": "We do not want a civil war; rather, we want political federalism and our right to self-determination."



The Syrian coast witnessed waves of violence against civilians last March, with Damascus accusing armed supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad of igniting violence by attacking security forces.