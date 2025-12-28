في أول تعليق رسمي على المظاهرات التي شهدتها مناطق الساحل السوري ذات الأغلبية العلوية اليوم (الأحد)، قال مستشار الرئيس السوري أحمد موفق زيدان: «المكوّن العلوي يليق به بعد انتصار الثورة شخصيات وطنية نظيفة».
وانتقد زيدان الأصوات التي تعتبر نفسها ممثلة عن المكون العلوي، مؤكداً في منشور على إكس أنها «شخصيات ارتبطت بجمهورية صيدنايا وتدمر، فكانت واجهة للقتل والإجرام الأسديين، وشخصيات تدافع عن ماضٍ ملؤه الكيماوي والمكابس والمحارق والبراميل المتفجرة».
واعتبر مستشار الشرع أنه لا يشرف «المكون العلوي أن تتحدث باسمه هكذا شخصيات، فضلاً أن تقوده، لأنها شخصيات أنانية تسعى لتوريطه، أملاً في إنقاذ نفسها وأشباهها من محكمة الشعب».
وتظاهر الآلاف من أبناء الطائفة العلوية في منطقة الساحل وفي وسط سورية، بعد نحو يومين على تفجير مسجد بمدينة حمص، أسفر عن مقتل 8 أشخاص.
وانتشرت قوات الأمن بكثافة في اللاذقية، وتدخلت لفض مناوشات بين المتظاهرين وآخرين احتجوا ضدهم. فيما نقلت قناة «العربية» عن مصدر أمني تأكيده مقتل أحد عناصر الأمن برصاص أُطلق من قبل «ملثمين تابعين لفلول النظام السابق». وتحدثت مصادر أخرى عن وقوع قتلى ومصابين بين المتظاهرين بإطلاق نار من قبل «الفلول».
بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية إصابة عناصر من الأمن بعد اعتداء فلول من النظام السابق عليهم في اللاذقية وجبلة. وأفاد قائد الأمن الداخلي في اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز الأحمد في بيان أن مسلحين أقدموا خلال الاحتجاجات في اللاذقية على إطلاق النار في الهواء، فيما قامت عناصر الأمن باحتواء الموقف.
واندلعت الاحتجاجات عقب دعوة أطلقها ما يسمى برئيس المجلس الإسلامي العلوي الأعلى في سورية والمهجر غزال غزال، الذي قال في فيديو نشره على «فيسبوك»: «لا نريدها حرباً أهلية، بل نريد فيدرالية سياسية، وحقنا بتقرير مصيرنا».
وشهد الساحل السوري في مارس الماضي موجات من العنف بحق مدنيين، واتهمت دمشق أنصاراً للرئيس السابق بشار الأسد مسلحين بإشعال العنف من خلال مهاجمة قوات الأمن.
In the first official comment on the demonstrations that took place in the predominantly Alawite areas of the Syrian coast today (Sunday), Syrian President's advisor Ahmad Mufaq Zidan stated: "The Alawite component deserves clean national figures after the revolution's victory."
Zidan criticized the voices that consider themselves representatives of the Alawite component, affirming in a post on X that they are "figures associated with the Republic of Saidnaya and Palmyra, who have been a facade for the killing and crimes of the Assad regime, and figures defending a past filled with chemical weapons, torture chambers, and barrel bombs."
The advisor to the president considered it dishonorable for "such figures to speak on behalf of the Alawite component, let alone lead it, as they are selfish figures seeking to entangle it in hopes of saving themselves and their kind from the people's court."
Thousands of members of the Alawite community demonstrated in the coastal region and central Syria, following the bombing of a mosque in the city of Homs, which resulted in the deaths of 8 people.
Security forces were heavily deployed in Latakia and intervened to disperse skirmishes between the demonstrators and others who protested against them. Meanwhile, the "Al-Arabiya" channel reported from a security source confirming the death of one security personnel from gunfire shot by "masked individuals affiliated with remnants of the previous regime." Other sources reported casualties and injuries among the demonstrators due to gunfire from the "remnants."
For its part, the Ministry of Interior announced that security personnel were injured after being attacked by remnants of the previous regime in Latakia and Jableh. The head of internal security in Latakia, Major General Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, stated in a statement that armed individuals opened fire into the air during the protests in Latakia, while security forces managed to contain the situation.
The protests erupted following a call issued by the so-called President of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria, the displaced Ghazal Ghazal, who said in a video posted on "Facebook": "We do not want a civil war; rather, we want political federalism and our right to self-determination."
The Syrian coast witnessed waves of violence against civilians last March, with Damascus accusing armed supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad of igniting violence by attacking security forces.