The Sudanese government plans to resume its work from the capital, Khartoum, during the second week of January, amidst ongoing efforts to clear the remnants of war and prepare the infrastructure.



Arrangements for the Transition of Federal Ministries



Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar, announced today (Sunday) that Prime Minister Kamel Idris will begin his work from Khartoum, in implementation of the state's directives for the government to return to the capital, according to what was reported by the government spokesperson's platform on Facebook.



Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar visited Khartoum and met with the city’s governor, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the state government, Al-Hadi Abdel-Sid Ibrahim, the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, and the Director of Government Properties.



According to the minister, the visit aimed to assess the arrangements for the transition of federal ministries to the locations designated for resuming their work at the beginning of the new year.



She confirmed full support for the state government to complete the basic service system, including electricity and water, as well as improving the efficiency of the sewage network, in order to achieve stability and accelerate the voluntary return of citizens to the state.



She noted the noticeable improvement in the level of public cleanliness in Khartoum, the availability of essential services, and the improvement of security conditions.



Return of Citizens and Stabilization of Services



For his part, the governor of Khartoum, Ahmed Osman, announced the stabilization of water supply in the state, following the resumption of production sources at a rate exceeding 80%.



He confirmed that the state government has managed to bring most health centers into service, while continuing efforts to reopen major hospitals at the beginning of the new year, completing the health service system.



Osman spoke about the efforts of the Sudanese government agencies to improve service levels, prepare infrastructure projects, and clear the remnants of war, in addition to the cleanliness campaigns that have been organized in the localities to remove accumulations and waste.



The governor of Khartoum stated that work is ongoing to improve basic services in the fields of education, sewage, and road networks. He reviewed



the ongoing efforts to prepare the general environment in Khartoum for the return of citizens, the stabilization of services, and the removal of war remnants.