تخطط الحكومة السودانية إلى العودة لمباشرة عملها من العاصمة الخرطوم خلال الأسبوع الثاني من شهر يناير القادم، وسط استمرار جهود إزالة مخلفات الحرب، وتهيئة البنية التحتية.


ترتيبات انتقال الوزارات الاتحادية


وأعلنت وزيرة شؤون مجلس الوزراء لمياء عبد الغفار، اليوم (الأحد)، أن رئيس الوزراء كامل إدريس سيباشر عمله من الخرطوم، إنفاذاً لتوجهات الدولة القاضية بعودة الحكومة إلى العاصمة، بحسب ما أفادت منصة المتحدث باسم الحكومة على «فيسبوك».


وزارت لمياء عبد الغفار الخرطوم، والتقت والي المدينة، بحضور الأمين العام لحكومة الولاية الهادي عبدالسيد إبراهيم، وأمين عام مجلس الوزراء، ومدير العقارات الحكومية.


وحسب الوزيرة، فإن الزيارة جاءت للوقوف ميدانياً على ترتيبات انتقال الوزارات الاتحادية إلى المقار التي تم تحديدها لاستئناف أعمالها مع بداية العام الجديد.


وأكدت تقديم الدعم الكامل لحكومة الولاية لاستكمال منظومة الخدمات الأساسية بما فيها الكهرباء والمياه، إلى جانب تحسين كفاءة شبكة الصرف الصحي، من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار، وتسريع وتيرة العودة الطوعية للمواطنين إلى الولاية.


ونوهت بالتحسن الملحوظ في مستوى النظافة العامة بالخرطوم، وتوفر الخدمات الضرورية، وتحسن الأوضاع الأمنية.


عودة المواطنين واستقرار الخدمات


من جانبه، أعلن والي الخرطوم أحمد عثمان استقرار الإمداد المائي بالولاية، بعد إعادة تشغيل مصادر الإنتاج بنسبة تجاوزت 80%.


وأكد أن حكومة الولاية تمكنت من إدخال معظم المراكز الصحية إلى الخدمة، مع استمرار العمل لإعادة تشغيل المستشفيات الكبرى في مطلع العام الجديد، بما يكمل منظومة الخدمات الصحية.


وتحدث عثمان عن جهود أجهزة الحكومة السودانية في تحسين مستوى الخدمات، وتهيئة مشاريع البنى التحتية، وإزالة مخلفات الحرب، إضافة إلى حملات النظافة التي انتظمت بالمحليات لإزالة التراكمات والنفايات.


وأفاد والي الخرطوم بأن العمل متواصل لتحسين الخدمات الأساسية في مجالات التعليم، والصرف الصحي، وشبكة الطرق. واستعرض


الجهود الجارية لتهيئة البيئة العامة في الخرطوم لعودة المواطنين، واستقرار الخدمات، وإزالة مخلفات الحرب.