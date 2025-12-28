اجتماع طارئ بالجامعة العربية.. رفض عربي صارم للاعتراف الإسرائيلي بـ«أرض الصومال»

The Council of the Arab League convened at the level of permanent representatives today (Sunday) for an emergency meeting, chaired by the United Arab Emirates, the current president of the Arab League General Council, to discuss the Israeli recognition of the northwestern region of Somalia, "Somaliland," and to express solidarity with the Republic of Somalia against the aggression on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During his speech at the emergency meeting, the permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab League, Ambassador Hamad Al-Zaabi, emphasized the "UAE's absolute support for the Republic of Somalia in all matters that would support its sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensuring a decent life for the Somali people."

For his part, the Somali representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Abdi Awari, stated that the Arab League meeting comes at a time of extreme danger to discuss the Israeli occupation's aggression against the unity and sovereignty of the Republic of Somalia, stressing that what the Israeli occupation government announced regarding its alleged recognition of the northwestern region of Somalia - referred to as "Somaliland" - is an aggressive and provocative act that is "completely rejected."

The Somali diplomat emphasized that this Israeli decision constitutes a "blatant and unprecedented violation" of international law, United Nations resolutions, the Charter of the Arab League, and the African Union, and represents a blatant challenge to the will of the international community and a disregard for the international order based on respecting the sovereignty of states.He affirmed that this Israeli action is considered "null and void and without effect," and will not change the established fact that the northwestern region known as "Somaliland" is an integral part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and that the national unity of Somalia is non-negotiable and indivisible.He added that this dangerous behavior cannot be separated from a continuous aggressive approach pursued by the Israeli occupation, which is based on undermining the legitimacy of states, spreading chaos, and supporting separatist tendencies, pointing to the genocide waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, and now it is working to support a separatist entity in Somalia in an effort to achieve the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.