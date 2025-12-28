عقد مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين، اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماعا طارئا، برئاسة دولة الإمارات الرئيس الحالي للدورة الحالية لمجلس العامة العربية، لبحث الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بإقليم الشمال الغربي الصومال «أرض الصومال» والتضامن مع جمهورية الصومال ضد الاعتداء على سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.
وخلال كلمته في أعمال الاجتماع الطارئ أكد مندوب دولة الإمارات الدائم لدى الجامعة العربية رئاسة الاجتماع السفير حمد الزعابي، على «دعم الامارات المطلق لجمهورية الصومال في كل ما من شأنه أن يدعم سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها بما يضمن العيش الكريم للشعب الصومالي».
من جانبه أكد مندوب الصومال لدى الجامعة العربية السفير علي عبدي اواري، أن اجتماع الجامعة العربية يأتي في ظرف بالغ الخطورة للتباحث حول اعتداء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على وحدة وسيادة جمهورية الصومال، مشددا على أن ما أعلنت عنه حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي من اعتراف مزعوم بإقليم الشمال الغربي بالصومال - ما يسمى «إقليم أرض الصومال» هو عمل عدواني واستفزازي «مرفوض جملة وتفصيلا».

اجتماع طارئ بالجامعة العربية.. رفض عربي صارم للاعتراف الإسرائيلي بـ«أرض الصومال»


وشدد الدبلوماسي الصومالي على أن هذا القرار الإسرائيلي يشكل «انتهاكا فاضحا وغير مسبوق» للقانون الدولي ولقرارات الأمم المتحدة، ولميثاق جامعة الدول العربية والاتحاد الإفريقي، ويمثل تحديا سافرا الإرادة المجتمع الدولي واستخفافا بالنظام الدولي القائم على احترام سيادة الدول.
وأكد على أن هذا الإجراء الإسرائيلي يعتبر «باطلا ومرفوضا وعديم الأثر»، ولن يغير من الحقيقة الثابتة، وهي أن إقليم الشمال الغربي المسمى بـ«أرض الصومال» جزء لا يتجزأ من أراضي جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، وأن وحدة الصومال الوطنية غير قابلة للمساومة أو التفكيك.
وأضاف، أن هذا التصرف الخطير لا يمكن فصله عن نهج عدواني مستمر يسعى إليه الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أساسه تقويض شرعية الدول وإشاعة الفوضى ودعم النزعات الانفصالية، مشيرا إلى حرب الإبادة التي شنها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، وها هو اليوم يعمل على دعم كيان إنفصالي في الصومال سعيا في تحقيق التهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني من أرضه.