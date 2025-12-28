دخلت الحرب السيبرانية بين إيران وإسرائيل مرحلة جديدة، بعدما فجّرت مجموعة قرصنة إيرانية مفاجأة مدوية بزعمها اختراق هاتف أقرب مساعدي رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مع التلويح بنشر مواد حساسة خلال ساعات.

وزعمت مجموعة القرصنة الإيرانية «حنظلة» اليوم (الأحد) أنها نجحت في اختراق هاتف رئيس ديوان مكتب رئيس الوزراء تساحي برافرمان، بعد أيام فقط من ادعائها اختراق هاتف رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق نفتالي بينيت، في سلسلة هجمات رقمية تستهدف قيادات الصف الأول.

وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، فإن المجموعة هددت بنشر مواد قالت إنها تتعلق مباشرة برئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مؤكدة أنها حصلت على وصول كامل لهاتف «آيفون 16 برو ماكس» الخاص ببرافرمان، بما يشمل مراسلات خاصة ومحادثات مشفّرة وملفات حساسة.

ولتعزيز مزاعمها، نشرت المجموعة صورًا قالت إنها مستخرجة من الهاتف المخترق، من بينها صور توثق لقاءات رسمية جمعت برافرمان مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن، في محاولة لإثبات أن البيانات أصلية وموجودة على الجهاز.

وحتى الآن، لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي عن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بشأن هذه الادعاءات، ما فتح الباب أمام موجة واسعة من التكهنات داخل الأوساط السياسية والإعلامية في إسرائيل.

وتعيد هذه التطورات إلى الواجهة سجل مجموعة «حنظلة»، التي سبق أن ادعت اختراق هاتف نفتالي بينيت، ملوّحة حينها بنشر جهات اتصال ورسائل وصور شخصية لشخصيات سياسية وأمنية بارزة، قبل أن ينفي مكتب بينيت صحة تلك المزاعم بعد فحوصات تقنية.

ورغم التشكيك الرسمي السابق، فإن تكرار هذه الادعاءات وتزامنها مع ملفات سياسية وأمنية حساسة يعكس تصعيدًا واضحًا في ساحة المواجهة الرقمية، حيث تتحول الهواتف الذكية والبيانات الشخصية إلى أدوات ضغط لا تقل خطورة عن المواجهات العسكرية التقليدية.

وفي ظل صمت رسمي إسرائيلي، تبقى الساعات القادمة حاسمة لمعرفة ما إذا كانت التهديدات ستتحول إلى تسريبات فعلية، أم أنها فصل جديد من حرب نفسية وسيبرانية مفتوحة بين تل أبيب وطهران.