The cyber war between Iran and Israel has entered a new phase, after an Iranian hacking group made a shocking claim of hacking the phone of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest aide, hinting at the release of sensitive materials within hours.

The Iranian hacking group "Hanthal" claimed today (Sunday) that it successfully hacked the phone of Tsahi Braverman, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, just days after claiming to have hacked the phone of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a series of digital attacks targeting top leadership.

According to Israeli media reports, the group threatened to publish materials it said were directly related to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that it had gained full access to Braverman's "iPhone 16 Pro Max," including private correspondence, encrypted conversations, and sensitive files.

To bolster its claims, the group published images it said were extracted from the hacked phone, including photos documenting official meetings between Braverman and U.S. President Donald Trump and former U.S. President Joe Biden, in an attempt to prove that the data is authentic and exists on the device.

So far, no official comment has been issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding these allegations, opening the door to a wide wave of speculation within political and media circles in Israel.

This development brings back to the forefront the record of the "Hanthal" group, which had previously claimed to hack Naftali Bennett's phone, threatening at that time to publish contacts, messages, and personal photos of prominent political and security figures, before Bennett's office denied the validity of those claims after technical examinations.

Despite previous official skepticism, the repetition of these allegations and their coincidence with sensitive political and security files reflect a clear escalation in the digital confrontation arena, where smartphones and personal data are becoming pressure tools no less dangerous than traditional military confrontations.

In light of the official silence from Israel, the coming hours remain crucial to determine whether the threats will turn into actual leaks, or if this is a new chapter in the open psychological and cyber war between Tel Aviv and Tehran.