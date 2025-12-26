أعلن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في اليمن التزامه بالشراكة مع دول التحالف في مواجهة التحديات والتهديدات. وأكد المجلس حرصه على المصالح المشتركة مع الأشقاء في السعودية.

دعوة للعودة للمسار السياسي

من جانبها، دعت سلطنة عمان المكونات اليمنية إلى تجنب التصعيد والعودة للمسار السياسي. ودعت إلى حوار سياسي شامل يضم كافة أطياف الشعب اليمني للتفاهم على مستقبل بلادهم، بما يرسخ الأمن والاستقرار والسلام، ويحافظ على حسن الجوار. وأوضح بيان نشرته الخارجية العمانية اليوم (الجمعة)، أن مسقط تتابع باهتمام التطوُّرات التي تشهدها محافظتا المهرة وحضرموت، شرقي اليمن، مُثمنةً في الإطار ذاته الجهود التي تبذلها السعودية مع الأطراف المعنية للتوصل إلى حلول سلمية لمعالجة الوضع في المحافظتين.

جهود سعودية لدعم الاستقرار

من جانبها، رحبت الإمارات العربية المتحدة، اليوم، بالجهود السعودية لدعم الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن. وثمنت في بيان دورها في خدمة مصالح الشعب اليمني وتحقيق تطلعاته المشروعة نحو الاستقرار والازدهار. وأكدت الإمارات التزامها بدعم كل ما يسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على أمن المنطقة وازدهارها«. وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة اليمني رشاد العليمي، ثمن أمس الخميس، الموقف الثابت للمملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب شعب اليمن. وقال:»نثمن جهود السعودية لخفض التصعيد في اليمن وحماية المركز القانوني للدولة.. ونؤكد التزامنا بالشراكة مع السعودية وتوحيد الصف لتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين.