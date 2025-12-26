The Southern Transitional Council in Yemen announced its commitment to partnership with the coalition countries in facing challenges and threats. The council affirmed its keenness on common interests with its brothers in Saudi Arabia.

Call to Return to the Political Track

For its part, Oman called on the Yemeni components to avoid escalation and return to the political track. It called for an inclusive political dialogue that includes all segments of the Yemeni people to reach an understanding about the future of their country, which would establish security, stability, and peace, and maintain good neighborliness.

Oman's Foreign Ministry published a statement today (Friday), indicating that Muscat is closely following the developments in the Al-Mahra and Hadhramaut governorates in eastern Yemen, appreciating in this context the efforts made by Saudi Arabia with the concerned parties to reach peaceful solutions to address the situation in the two governorates.

Emirati Welcome for Saudi Efforts

For its part, the United Arab Emirates welcomed today the Saudi efforts to support security and stability in Yemen. It appreciated in a statement its role in serving the interests of the Yemeni people and achieving their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity.

The UAE affirmed its commitment to support everything that contributes to enhancing stability and development in Yemen, which positively reflects on the security and prosperity of the region.

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi praised yesterday (Thursday) the steadfast position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside the Yemeni people.

He said: "We appreciate Saudi Arabia's efforts to de-escalate the situation in Yemen and protect the legal status of the state... and we affirm our commitment to partnership with Saudi Arabia and unifying ranks to achieve the aspirations of the Yemenis.