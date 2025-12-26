أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الجمعة)، اعتزامه القيام بزيارة إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خلال الأيام القادمة.


وكتب زيلينسكي في منشور عبر منصتي «تليغرام» و«إكس» أن الكثير يمكن تحقيقه بشأن تسوية سلام قبل نهاية هذا العام.


وأفاد زيلينسكي بأن هذا الإعلان جاء بعد أن أطلعه كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين في محادثات السلام رستم عمروف، على أحدث اتصالاته مع الجانب الأمريكي، وأضاف: «يمكن تقرير الكثير من الأمور قبل حلول العام الجديد».


ونقلت صحيفة «كييف بوست» عن مصادر دبلوماسية تأكيدها أن اللقاء قد يتم في 28 ديسمبر الجاري في مقر إقامة الرئيس الأمريكي بمارالاغو في ولاية فلوريدا.


وتكثفت الجهود الدبلوماسية لإنهاء الهجوم الروسي على أوكرانيا المستمر منذ نحو 4 سنوات في الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث يسعى ترمب إلى إنهاء الحرب.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني، أعلن مساء أمس (الخميس) أنه تحدث مع ستيف ويتكوف، المبعوث الخاص للرئيس ‍ترمب، وصهره جاريد كوشنر لمدة ساعة تقريباً بشأن كيفية إنهاء الحرب.


وأضاف عبر تطبيق «تليغرام» و«إكس»: «كانت محادثة جيدة حقاً. ناقشنا الكثير من التفاصيل والأفكار الجيدة. هناك بعض الأفكار الجديدة حول كيفية تحقيق السلام الحقيقي تتعلق ⁠بالصيغ والاجتماعات، وبالتأكيد الجدول الزمني».


ويضغط ترمب من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب المستعرة منذ قرابة 4 سنوات. وفي الأسابيع الأخيرة، بدأت جهود السلام التي يقودها ويتكوف وكوشنر تتقدم ببطء.