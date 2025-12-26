Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Friday) his intention to visit American President Donald Trump in the coming days.



Zelensky wrote in a post on his platforms "Telegram" and "X" that a lot can be achieved regarding a peace settlement before the end of this year.



Zelensky stated that this announcement came after he was briefed by Ukraine's chief negotiator in the peace talks, Rustem Umerov, on his latest communications with the American side, adding: "Many matters can be decided before the new year arrives."



The "Kyiv Post" reported from diplomatic sources confirming that the meeting could take place on December 28 at the American president's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



Diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, which has lasted nearly 4 years, have intensified in recent weeks, as Trump seeks to end the war.



Yesterday evening (Thursday), the Ukrainian president announced that he spoke with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of President Trump, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner for about an hour regarding how to end the war.



He added via "Telegram" and "X": "It was really a good conversation. We discussed many details and good ideas. There are some new ideas on how to achieve real peace related to formats and meetings, and certainly the timeline."



Trump is pushing for an agreement to end the war that has been raging for nearly 4 years. In recent weeks, peace efforts led by Witkoff and Kushner have been progressing slowly.