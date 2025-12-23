The Japanese government is considering imposing fees ranging from about 2000 to 3000 yen (13 dollars) on foreign visitors to the country for a new electronic screening system before travel, which is set to be implemented called "GISTA," according to the Kyodo News Agency.

Japan aims to launch the electronic travel authorization program during the fiscal year 2028, as it is expected that the number of visitors to the country will exceed 40 million this year, and they hope that this system will provide a steady source of income.

The "GISTA" system aims to prevent terrorism and the illegal employment of foreign visitors to Japan, and the system will be applied to countries and regions whose citizens are exempt from obtaining short-stay visas.

The government is considering introducing a bill to amend the Immigration Control Act in the upcoming regular parliamentary session to implement this system.

The source mentioned that similar programs in the United States and Canada impose fees ranging from 1000 to 6000 yen. Japan is considering using the revenue to provide emergency support for foreign visitors during disasters.