تدرس الحكومة في اليابان فرض رسوم تتراوح بين نحو 2000 إلى 3000 ين (13 دولارًا) على الأجانب الزائرين للبلاد مقابل نظام فحص إلكتروني جديد قبل السفر من المزمع تطبيقه يسمى «جيستا»، حسب ما أفادت وكالة كيودو اليابانية للأنباء.
وتسعى اليابان إلى إطلاق برنامج التفويض الإلكتروني للسفر، خلال السنة المالية 2028، حيث يتوقع أن يتجاوز عدد القادمين إليها 40 مليون زائر هذا العام، ويأملون أن يوفر هذا النظام مصدرًا ثابتًا للدخل.
ويهدف نظام «جيستا» إلى منع الإرهاب والتوظيف غير القانوني للزائرين الأجانب لليابان، وسيُطَبَّق النظام على الدول والمناطق التي يعفى مواطنوها من الحصول على تأشيرات إقامة قصيرة.
وتدرس الحكومة تقديم مشروع قانون لتعديل قانون مراقبة الهجرة في دورة البرلمان العادية القادمة لتشغيل هذا النظام.
وذكر المصدر أن برامج مماثلة معتمدة في الولايات المتحدة وكندا تفرض رسومًا تتراوح ما بين 1000 و6000 ين. وتدرس اليابان استخدام الإيرادات لتقديم دعم طارئ للزائرين الأجانب أثناء الكوارث.
