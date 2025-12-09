في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً دراماتيكياً في سياسة الهجرة الأمريكية، أعلنت إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي عاد إلى البيت الأبيض كرئيس الولايات المتحدة السابع والأربعين، عن إلغاء نحو 85 ألف تأشيرة من فئات متنوعة منذ بداية عام 2025.
ويفوق هذا الرقم، الذي نقلته قناة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية نقلاً عن مسؤول كبير في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، بأكثر من الضعف عدد التأشيرات التي تم إلغاؤها خلال العام الماضي بأكمله، مما يشير إلى حملة واسعة النطاق لتقييد الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.
ووفقاً للتقرير الذي نشرته «سي إن إن» أوضح المسؤول أن نحو 50% من هذه الإلغاءات كانت بسبب مخالفات ارتكبها حاملو التأشيرات، مثل القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول، الاعتداءات، والسرقة، بينما لم يتم الكشف عن تفاصيل الأسباب الأخرى، لكن الوزارة أشارت سابقاً إلى انتهاء صلاحية التأشيرات و«دعم الإرهاب» كعوامل رئيسية.
إلغاء 8 آلاف تأشيرة دراسية
ومن بين هذه التأشيرات، تم إلغاء أكثر من 8 آلاف تأشيرة دراسية، مما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول حقوق حرية التعبير، حيث ركزت الإدارة على الطلاب الدوليين الذين شاركوا في احتجاجات ضد الحرب في غزة، متهمة إياهم بالمعاداة للسامية أو دعم الإرهاب.
وفي أكتوبر الماضي، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بإلغاء تأشيرات لبعض الطلاب الذين اتهموا بـ«الاحتفال» بمقتل السياسي المحافظ تشارلي كيرك، مما دفع منظمات حقوقية إلى اتهام الإدارة بانتهاك التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي الذي يحمي حرية التعبير.
يعود هذا الإجراء إلى اليوم الأول لعودة ترمب إلى السلطة في 20 يناير، حيث ألقى خطاب التنصيب الذي وعد فيه بـ«وقف تسلل المهاجرين غير الشرعيين إلى الأراضي الأمريكية فوراً»، وبدء عملية ترحيل ملايين المهاجرين.
حظر السفر من دول بأكلمها
وفي اللحظات الأولى لخطابه، أعلن ترمب حالة الطوارئ الوطنية على الحدود الجنوبية، مشيراً إلى «غزو» المهاجرين غير الشرعيين كتهديد أمني مباشر، إذ كانت هذه الوعود جزءاً من حملة انتخابية ناجحة في نوفمبر 2024، حيث حصد ترمب أصواتاً واسعة من الجنوبيين الذين يرون في الهجرة عبئاً اقتصادياً وأمنياً.
ونفذت وزارة الأمن الداخلي حملات اعتقال وترحيل مكثفة، مع حظر السفر من 19 دولة في وقت سابق هذا العام، وتوصية حديثة من وزيرة الأمن كريستي نوم بزيادة العدد إلى 30-32 دولة بعد إطلاق نار في واشنطن أودى بحياة اثنين من أعضاء الحرس الوطني.
وتهدف هذه الإجراءات، التي يدعمها وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، إلى «حماية الأمريكيين أولاً»، كما يردد ترمب، لكنها أثارت انتقادات من منظمات مثل هيومن رايتس ووتش، التي وصفتها بـ«عودة إلى عصر التمييز العنصري».
In a move reflecting a dramatic escalation in American immigration policy, the administration of President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, announced the cancellation of approximately 85,000 visas from various categories since the beginning of 2025.
This number, reported by the American channel "CNN" citing a senior official at the U.S. Department of State, is more than double the number of visas canceled during the entire previous year, indicating a widespread campaign to restrict entry into the United States.
According to the report published by "CNN," the official clarified that about 50% of these cancellations were due to violations committed by visa holders, such as driving under the influence of alcohol, assaults, and theft, while details of other reasons were not disclosed. However, the department previously indicated that visa expirations and "supporting terrorism" were major factors.
Cancellation of 8,000 Student Visas
Among these visas, more than 8,000 student visas were canceled, sparking widespread debate over freedom of expression rights, as the administration focused on international students who participated in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing them of anti-Semitism or supporting terrorism.
Last October, the U.S. Department of State reported the cancellation of visas for some students who were accused of "celebrating" the death of conservative politician Charlie Kirk, prompting human rights organizations to accuse the administration of violating the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.
This action dates back to the first day of Trump's return to power on January 20, when he delivered an inaugural address in which he promised to "immediately stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants into U.S. territory" and begin the process of deporting millions of immigrants.
Travel Ban from Entire Countries
In the early moments of his speech, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, referring to the "invasion" of illegal immigrants as a direct security threat. These promises were part of a successful election campaign in November 2024, where Trump garnered significant support from Southerners who view immigration as an economic and security burden.
The Department of Homeland Security carried out intensive arrest and deportation campaigns, with a travel ban from 19 countries earlier this year, and a recent recommendation from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to increase the number to 30-32 countries following a shooting in Washington that claimed the lives of two National Guard members.
These measures, supported by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aim to "put Americans first," as Trump often repeats, but they have drawn criticism from organizations like Human Rights Watch, which described them as "a return to the era of racial discrimination."