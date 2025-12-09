In a move reflecting a dramatic escalation in American immigration policy, the administration of President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, announced the cancellation of approximately 85,000 visas from various categories since the beginning of 2025.

This number, reported by the American channel "CNN" citing a senior official at the U.S. Department of State, is more than double the number of visas canceled during the entire previous year, indicating a widespread campaign to restrict entry into the United States.

According to the report published by "CNN," the official clarified that about 50% of these cancellations were due to violations committed by visa holders, such as driving under the influence of alcohol, assaults, and theft, while details of other reasons were not disclosed. However, the department previously indicated that visa expirations and "supporting terrorism" were major factors.

Cancellation of 8,000 Student Visas

Among these visas, more than 8,000 student visas were canceled, sparking widespread debate over freedom of expression rights, as the administration focused on international students who participated in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing them of anti-Semitism or supporting terrorism.

Last October, the U.S. Department of State reported the cancellation of visas for some students who were accused of "celebrating" the death of conservative politician Charlie Kirk, prompting human rights organizations to accuse the administration of violating the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.

This action dates back to the first day of Trump's return to power on January 20, when he delivered an inaugural address in which he promised to "immediately stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants into U.S. territory" and begin the process of deporting millions of immigrants.

Travel Ban from Entire Countries

In the early moments of his speech, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, referring to the "invasion" of illegal immigrants as a direct security threat. These promises were part of a successful election campaign in November 2024, where Trump garnered significant support from Southerners who view immigration as an economic and security burden.

The Department of Homeland Security carried out intensive arrest and deportation campaigns, with a travel ban from 19 countries earlier this year, and a recent recommendation from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to increase the number to 30-32 countries following a shooting in Washington that claimed the lives of two National Guard members.

These measures, supported by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aim to "put Americans first," as Trump often repeats, but they have drawn criticism from organizations like Human Rights Watch, which described them as "a return to the era of racial discrimination."