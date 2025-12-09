في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً دراماتيكياً في سياسة الهجرة الأمريكية، أعلنت إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي عاد إلى البيت الأبيض كرئيس الولايات المتحدة السابع والأربعين، عن إلغاء نحو 85 ألف تأشيرة من فئات متنوعة منذ بداية عام 2025.

ويفوق هذا الرقم، الذي نقلته قناة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية نقلاً عن مسؤول كبير في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، بأكثر من الضعف عدد التأشيرات التي تم إلغاؤها خلال العام الماضي بأكمله، مما يشير إلى حملة واسعة النطاق لتقييد الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.

ووفقاً للتقرير الذي نشرته «سي إن إن» أوضح المسؤول أن نحو 50% من هذه الإلغاءات كانت بسبب مخالفات ارتكبها حاملو التأشيرات، مثل القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول، الاعتداءات، والسرقة، بينما لم يتم الكشف عن تفاصيل الأسباب الأخرى، لكن الوزارة أشارت سابقاً إلى انتهاء صلاحية التأشيرات و«دعم الإرهاب» كعوامل رئيسية.

إلغاء 8 آلاف تأشيرة دراسية

ومن بين هذه التأشيرات، تم إلغاء أكثر من 8 آلاف تأشيرة دراسية، مما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول حقوق حرية التعبير، حيث ركزت الإدارة على الطلاب الدوليين الذين شاركوا في احتجاجات ضد الحرب في غزة، متهمة إياهم بالمعاداة للسامية أو دعم الإرهاب.

وفي أكتوبر الماضي، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بإلغاء تأشيرات لبعض الطلاب الذين اتهموا بـ«الاحتفال» بمقتل السياسي المحافظ تشارلي كيرك، مما دفع منظمات حقوقية إلى اتهام الإدارة بانتهاك التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي الذي يحمي حرية التعبير.

يعود هذا الإجراء إلى اليوم الأول لعودة ترمب إلى السلطة في 20 يناير، حيث ألقى خطاب التنصيب الذي وعد فيه بـ«وقف تسلل المهاجرين غير الشرعيين إلى الأراضي الأمريكية فوراً»، وبدء عملية ترحيل ملايين المهاجرين.

حظر السفر من دول بأكلمها

وفي اللحظات الأولى لخطابه، أعلن ترمب حالة الطوارئ الوطنية على الحدود الجنوبية، مشيراً إلى «غزو» المهاجرين غير الشرعيين كتهديد أمني مباشر، إذ كانت هذه الوعود جزءاً من حملة انتخابية ناجحة في نوفمبر 2024، حيث حصد ترمب أصواتاً واسعة من الجنوبيين الذين يرون في الهجرة عبئاً اقتصادياً وأمنياً.

ونفذت وزارة الأمن الداخلي حملات اعتقال وترحيل مكثفة، مع حظر السفر من 19 دولة في وقت سابق هذا العام، وتوصية حديثة من وزيرة الأمن كريستي نوم بزيادة العدد إلى 30-32 دولة بعد إطلاق نار في واشنطن أودى بحياة اثنين من أعضاء الحرس الوطني.

وتهدف هذه الإجراءات، التي يدعمها وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، إلى «حماية الأمريكيين أولاً»، كما يردد ترمب، لكنها أثارت انتقادات من منظمات مثل هيومن رايتس ووتش، التي وصفتها بـ«عودة إلى عصر التمييز العنصري».