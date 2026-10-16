عُيّن الزميل نواف الصيعري مستشارًا في مراكز دعم المنشآت التابعة للهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة «منشآت»، في مجالات التسويق والمبيعات والعلاقات العامة، للإسهام في دعم رواد الأعمال وتعزيز فرص نجاح مشاريعهم.


«عكاظ» تتقدم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات للزميل الصيعري بهذه المناسبة، متمنيةً له التوفيق والنجاح في مهامه الجديدة.