Nawaf Al-Saiari has been appointed as a consultant in the support centers for enterprises affiliated with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monshaat," in the fields of marketing, sales, and public relations, to contribute to supporting entrepreneurs and enhancing the chances of success for their projects.



"Okaz" extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to colleague Al-Saiari on this occasion, wishing him success and prosperity in his new duties.