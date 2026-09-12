قدّم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرتي السيف والمطرفي في وفاة مريم بنت محمد السيف، وعبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطرفي.
جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه أمير المنطقة مع ذوي الفقيدين، فيما بعث نائب أمير المنطقة برقية عزاء لأسرة المطرفي، سائلين الله أن يتغمد الفقيدين بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم ذويهما الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, expressed their condolences to the Al-Saif and Al-Mutrafi families on the passing of Maryam bint Muhammad Al-Saif and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mutrafi.
This came during a phone call made by the Prince of the region to the families of the deceased, while the Deputy Prince of the region sent a condolence message to the Al-Mutrafi family, asking Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant their families patience and solace.