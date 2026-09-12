The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, expressed their condolences to the Al-Saif and Al-Mutrafi families on the passing of Maryam bint Muhammad Al-Saif and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mutrafi.



This came during a phone call made by the Prince of the region to the families of the deceased, while the Deputy Prince of the region sent a condolence message to the Al-Mutrafi family, asking Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant their families patience and solace.