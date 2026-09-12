قدّم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرتي السيف والمطرفي في وفاة مريم بنت محمد السيف، وعبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطرفي.


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه أمير المنطقة مع ذوي الفقيدين، فيما بعث نائب أمير المنطقة برقية عزاء لأسرة المطرفي، سائلين الله أن يتغمد الفقيدين بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم ذويهما الصبر والسلوان.