أدى نائب وزير التعليم عضو مجلس الشورى السابق الدكتور سعيد المليص، ومدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور نايف الزارع، ومساعد مدير عام تعليم جدة المهندس وسام حابس، ومدير عام مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر عبدالله الحسون واجب العزاء في وفاة والدة الزميل صالح شبرق. كما توافد على مقر العزاء عدد من القيادات التعليمية والإعلامية والثقافية إلى جانب جمع من الزملاء والأصدقاء والأقارب وأهالي جدة الذين قدموا مواساتهم لأسرة الفقيدة وشاركوا أبناءها وذويها أحزانهم في هذا المصاب.
وعبر شبرق وأسرته عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لكل من واساهم وشاركهم العزاء حضورياً أو هاتفياً أو عبر وسائل التواصل، سائلين الله أن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء وألا يريهم مكروهاً في عزيز، وأن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ويسكنها فسيح جناته.
The Deputy Minister of Education and former member of the Shura Council, Dr. Said Al-Mulais, the Director General of Education in the Riyadh Region, Dr. Naif Al-Zari, the Assistant Director General of Education in Jeddah, Engineer Wisam Habes, and the General Director of Okaz Publishing and Press, Abdullah Al-Hassoun, expressed their condolences for the passing of the mother of colleague Saleh Shabriq. A number of educational, media, and cultural leaders, along with a group of colleagues, friends, relatives, and residents of Jeddah, also gathered at the condolence venue to offer their sympathies to the family of the deceased and share in their sorrow during this loss.
Shabriq and his family expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to everyone who offered their condolences, whether in person, by phone, or through social media, asking God to reward everyone with the best rewards and to spare them any harm to their loved ones, and to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness and grant her a place in His spacious gardens.