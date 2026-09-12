The Deputy Minister of Education and former member of the Shura Council, Dr. Said Al-Mulais, the Director General of Education in the Riyadh Region, Dr. Naif Al-Zari, the Assistant Director General of Education in Jeddah, Engineer Wisam Habes, and the General Director of Okaz Publishing and Press, Abdullah Al-Hassoun, expressed their condolences for the passing of the mother of colleague Saleh Shabriq. A number of educational, media, and cultural leaders, along with a group of colleagues, friends, relatives, and residents of Jeddah, also gathered at the condolence venue to offer their sympathies to the family of the deceased and share in their sorrow during this loss.



Shabriq and his family expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to everyone who offered their condolences, whether in person, by phone, or through social media, asking God to reward everyone with the best rewards and to spare them any harm to their loved ones, and to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness and grant her a place in His spacious gardens.