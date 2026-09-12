أدى نائب وزير التعليم عضو مجلس الشورى السابق الدكتور سعيد المليص، ومدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور نايف الزارع، ومساعد مدير عام تعليم جدة المهندس وسام حابس، ومدير عام مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر عبدالله الحسون واجب العزاء في وفاة والدة الزميل صالح شبرق. كما توافد على مقر العزاء عدد من القيادات التعليمية والإعلامية والثقافية إلى جانب جمع من الزملاء والأصدقاء والأقارب وأهالي جدة الذين قدموا مواساتهم لأسرة الفقيدة وشاركوا أبناءها وذويها أحزانهم في هذا المصاب.


وعبر شبرق وأسرته عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لكل من واساهم وشاركهم العزاء حضورياً أو هاتفياً أو عبر وسائل التواصل، سائلين الله أن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء وألا يريهم مكروهاً في عزيز، وأن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ويسكنها فسيح جناته.