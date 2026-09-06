احتفل الشاب عبدالهادي سعيد باجبع بزواجه من ابنة خالد عبدالله باعباد، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة.


وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأهل والأقارب وأصدقاء العروسين، الذين شاركوا الأسرة فرحتها بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، وسط أجواء احتفالية تخللتها الفنون الشعبية.