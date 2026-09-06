احتفل الشاب عبدالهادي سعيد باجبع بزواجه من ابنة خالد عبدالله باعباد، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة.
وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأهل والأقارب وأصدقاء العروسين، الذين شاركوا الأسرة فرحتها بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، وسط أجواء احتفالية تخللتها الفنون الشعبية.
Young Abdulhadi Saeed Bajab'a celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Khalid Abdullah Ba'abed, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah.
The ceremony was attended by a number of family members, relatives, and friends of the couple, who shared the family's joy on this happy occasion, amidst a festive atmosphere filled with folk arts.