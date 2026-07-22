احتفل أبناء محمد بن أحمد بن موسى الصقير المدعي العام في محكمة جدة سابقاً بزواج شقيقهم التربوي معلم اللغة العربية زهير، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.
وعبر العريس عن فرحته بتوديعه حياة العزوبية، سائلاً الله التوفيق والسعادة.
The sons of Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Mousa Al-Suqair, the former public prosecutor at the Jeddah court, celebrated the marriage of their brother, the Arabic language teacher Zohair, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends.
The groom expressed his happiness at bidding farewell to bachelorhood, asking God for success and happiness.