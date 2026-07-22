احتفل أبناء محمد بن أحمد بن موسى الصقير المدعي العام في محكمة جدة سابقاً بزواج شقيقهم التربوي معلم اللغة العربية زهير، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وعبر العريس عن فرحته بتوديعه حياة العزوبية، سائلاً الله التوفيق والسعادة.