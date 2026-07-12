The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences and sympathy to the Al-Sayrafi family on the passing of the family patriarch, Saleh Hamza Al-Sayrafi (may God have mercy on him).



Several princes and officials also extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his loved ones with patience and solace.



The deceased was the husband of Zahra Abdulghani Qattan and the father of Hamza, Anas, Umaima, and Hanida.



It is noted that today (Sunday) is the last day of mourning for men at the Dar Al-Muallim hall in Jeddah, and for women at the family home in the Al-Shate' neighborhood.