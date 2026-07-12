قدّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز ، ونائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيهما ومواساتهما لأسرة الصيرفي في وفاة عميد الأسرة صالح حمزة الصيرفي (رحمه الله) .


كما قدّم عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين ومواساتهم لأسرة الفقيد، سائلين الله تعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.


والفقيد زوج زهرة عبدالغني قطان، ووالد كل من؛ حمزة، وأنس، وأميمة، وهنيدة.


يذكر أن اليوم (الأحد) آخر أيام العزاء للرجال في قاعة دار المعلم بمحافظة جدة، وللنساء في منزل الأسرة بحي الشاطئ.