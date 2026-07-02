The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Water, Retno Marsudi, confirmed that the first Saudi Water Week 2026 comes at a critically important time, given the rising global challenges related to water and the increasing demand for it due to population and economic growth. She explained that the week represents an opportunity to enhance international partnerships, develop practical solutions, and empower the private sector as a key player in innovation and technology transfer. In her speech during the opening ceremony held in Jeddah, Marsudi pointed out that the focus on innovation and digital transformation reflects the urgent need to employ modern technologies to improve water resource management and increase its efficiency, emphasizing that solutions are available, but their implementation requires strong institutions, supportive policies, and greater investments, in addition to enhancing knowledge exchange and building human and institutional capacities, and moving water from the margins of policies to the core of political, economic, and climate decision-making.

She indicated that the week provides a strategic platform to answer fundamental questions regarding how to translate international commitments into measurable outcomes, within an interconnected pathway extending from Bali 2024 to the UN Water Conference 2026, then Riyadh 2027, and culminating in the Water Conference 2028. She affirmed that water has been and continues to be a fundamental element in shaping civilizations and the future of development, as its challenges impact food, energy, health, the environment, and economic stability.