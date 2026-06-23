The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Awad family for the passing of Ahmad bin Nasser Al-Awad, the supervisor of Hail TV, who has returned to the mercy of Allah.



His visit to the family home in Hail was met by the father of the deceased, his brothers, and his sons, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy, asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious paradise, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.



The late Ahmad Al-Awad is considered one of the media competencies in the region, having served as the supervisor of Hail TV, and throughout his professional career, he contributed to supporting media work and highlighting the achievements and various events of the region.