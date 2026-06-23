قدّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز واجب العزاء والمواساة لأسرة العواد في وفاة أحمد بن ناصر العواد، المشرف على تلفزيون حائل، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى.
وجاءت زيارته إلى منزل الأسرة في حائل، حيث كان في استقباله والد الفقيد وأشقاؤه وأبناؤه، معربًا عن خالص تعازيه وصادق مواساته، وسائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
ويُعد الفقيد أحمد العواد من الكفاءات الإعلامية في المنطقة، إذ عمل مشرفًا على تلفزيون حائل، وأسهم خلال مسيرته المهنية في دعم العمل الإعلامي وإبراز منجزات المنطقة ومناسباتها المختلفة.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Al-Awad family for the passing of Ahmad bin Nasser Al-Awad, the supervisor of Hail TV, who has returned to the mercy of Allah.
His visit to the family home in Hail was met by the father of the deceased, his brothers, and his sons, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy, asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious paradise, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.
The late Ahmad Al-Awad is considered one of the media competencies in the region, having served as the supervisor of Hail TV, and throughout his professional career, he contributed to supporting media work and highlighting the achievements and various events of the region.