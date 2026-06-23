قدّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز واجب العزاء والمواساة لأسرة العواد في وفاة أحمد بن ناصر العواد، المشرف على تلفزيون حائل، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى.


وجاءت زيارته إلى منزل الأسرة في حائل، حيث كان في استقباله والد الفقيد وأشقاؤه وأبناؤه، معربًا عن خالص تعازيه وصادق مواساته، وسائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.


ويُعد الفقيد أحمد العواد من الكفاءات الإعلامية في المنطقة، إذ عمل مشرفًا على تلفزيون حائل، وأسهم خلال مسيرته المهنية في دعم العمل الإعلامي وإبراز منجزات المنطقة ومناسباتها المختلفة.