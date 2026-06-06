احتفلت أسرة آل مناحي من قبيلة بني جهم بزواج الشاب بدر بن محمد بن مناحي الجهمي في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة بيشة، بحضور عدد كبير من الأهل والأقارب وأفراد القبيلة وزملاء العريس ووالده.
الحفل اشتمل على قصيدة وشيلة عن المناسبة شارك فيها الحضور.. تهانينا.
The Al-Manahi family from the Bani Jahm tribe celebrated the marriage of the young man Badr bin Mohammed bin Manahi Al-Jahmi in one of the wedding halls in Bisha Governorate, with a large attendance of family, relatives, tribe members, the groom's colleagues, and his father.
The ceremony included a poem and a song about the occasion, participated in by the attendees.. Congratulations.