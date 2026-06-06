احتفلت أسرة آل مناحي من قبيلة بني جهم بزواج الشاب بدر بن محمد بن مناحي الجهمي في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة بيشة، بحضور عدد كبير من الأهل والأقارب وأفراد القبيلة وزملاء العريس ووالده.

الحفل اشتمل على قصيدة وشيلة عن المناسبة شارك فيها الحضور.. تهانينا.