The Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, yesterday (Tuesday) in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace, and in the presence of his deputy, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, awarded the new rank to the Director of Drug Control in the Riyadh Region, Major General Khalid bin Shadeed Al-Hamash, following the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major General.



For his part, Major General Al-Hamash expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for this valuable trust, asking God to live up to expectations. He also valued the support and guidance of the Governor of Riyadh and his deputy, affirming that the promotion would be an incentive to exert more effort and dedication in serving the religion, then the king, and the nation.