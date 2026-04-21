استقبلت أسرة السويركي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة فقيدتهم عايشة إسماعيل السويركي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، وصُلّي عليها ظهر أمس الأول (الأحد) في مسجد بن يماني، وووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة بني مالك بجدة.


والفقيدة جدة الزميل زكريا يعقوب، ووالدة سمير، وحسني، وعماد، وعلاء.


ويُقام العزاء في حي مدائن الفهد بمدينة جدة.