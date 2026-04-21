The family of Ismail received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for the passing of their beloved Aisha Ismail, who has returned to the mercy of Allah. Her funeral prayer was held yesterday afternoon (Sunday) at the Bin Yamani Mosque, and her body was laid to rest in the Bani Malik cemetery in Jeddah.



The deceased was the grandmother of colleague Zakaria Yaqoub, and the mother of Samir, Hosni, Imad, and Alaa.



The condolence gathering is being held in the Al-Mada'in Al-Fahd neighborhood in Jeddah.