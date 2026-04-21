The Director of the Office of the Supervisor of King Fahd Hospital and Al-Aziziyah Hospital for Children in Jeddah, Mohammed bin Jarad Al-Ghamdi, celebrated his graduation from Jeddah International College after obtaining a master's degree in Executive Business Administration with honors of "Excellent".



This academic achievement is an important milestone in his professional journey, as it reflects his commitment to developing his scientific capabilities and enhancing the level of administrative performance, contributing to the improvement of institutional work quality and achieving development targets in the health sector.



Al-Ghamdi is known for his administrative competence and excellence in the work environment, in addition to his effective contributions to improving performance outcomes and supporting the work system within health facilities.