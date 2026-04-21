احتفل مدير مكتب المشرف على مستشفى الملك فهد ومستشفى العزيزية للأطفال بجدة، محمد بن جراد الغامدي، بتخرّجه من كلية جدة العالمية، بعد نيله درجة الماجستير في تخصص إدارة الأعمال التنفيذية بتقدير «ممتاز».
ويُعد هذا الإنجاز الأكاديمي محطة مهمة في مسيرته المهنية، إذ يعكس حرصه على تطوير قدراته العلمية والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء الإداري، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة العمل المؤسسي وتحقيق مستهدفات التطوير في القطاع الصحي.
ويُعرف الغامدي بكفاءته الإدارية وتميّزه في بيئة العمل، إضافة إلى إسهاماته الفاعلة في تحسين مخرجات الأداء ودعم منظومة العمل داخل المنشآت الصحية.
The Director of the Office of the Supervisor of King Fahd Hospital and Al-Aziziyah Hospital for Children in Jeddah, Mohammed bin Jarad Al-Ghamdi, celebrated his graduation from Jeddah International College after obtaining a master's degree in Executive Business Administration with honors of "Excellent".
This academic achievement is an important milestone in his professional journey, as it reflects his commitment to developing his scientific capabilities and enhancing the level of administrative performance, contributing to the improvement of institutional work quality and achieving development targets in the health sector.
Al-Ghamdi is known for his administrative competence and excellence in the work environment, in addition to his effective contributions to improving performance outcomes and supporting the work system within health facilities.