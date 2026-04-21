احتفل مدير مكتب المشرف على مستشفى الملك فهد ومستشفى العزيزية للأطفال بجدة، محمد بن جراد الغامدي، بتخرّجه من كلية جدة العالمية، بعد نيله درجة الماجستير في تخصص إدارة الأعمال التنفيذية بتقدير «ممتاز».


ويُعد هذا الإنجاز الأكاديمي محطة مهمة في مسيرته المهنية، إذ يعكس حرصه على تطوير قدراته العلمية والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء الإداري، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة العمل المؤسسي وتحقيق مستهدفات التطوير في القطاع الصحي.


ويُعرف الغامدي بكفاءته الإدارية وتميّزه في بيئة العمل، إضافة إلى إسهاماته الفاعلة في تحسين مخرجات الأداء ودعم منظومة العمل داخل المنشآت الصحية.