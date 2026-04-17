كرم أمين منطقة الرياض الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف، أمس(الخميس)، الفريق المنظم لمؤتمر مجلس التخطيط العالمي للمدن في نسخته الـ (61) لعام 2025، الذي نظمته أمانة منطقة الرياض في ديسمبر 2025؛ وذلك تقديرًا لجهودهم لما قدموه من أعمال أسهمت في نجاح الاستضافة وتحقيق أهدافها.


كما حقق المؤتمر عددًا من المكتسبات، من أبرزها تعيين مدينة الرياض عضوًا في منظمة ISOCARP، وتسجيل أعلى مستويات الحضور والإقبال مقارنة بالنسخ السابقة للمجلس، إلى جانب توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات برعاية أمانة منطقة الرياض.


وشهد المؤتمر تقديم ملخصات وأبحاث علمية بأعداد تفوق الدورات السابقة، وتفعيل منطقة وسط الرياض ضمن الأنشطة الخاصة بالمؤتمر والبرامج المصاحبة، حيث برز حضور المخططين السعوديين -من القيادات والخبراء والشباب- بصورة بارزة في جميع أنواع الجلسات.


وتعكس مخرجات المؤتمر توجه أمانة منطقة الرياض نحو تعزيز الشراكات الدولية، ودعم مسارات التخطيط العمراني، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، بما يسهم في تطوير المدينة ورفع جودة الحياة، انسجامًا مع رؤيتها في أن تكون أمانة رائدة لرياض مزدهرة ومستدامة ترتقي بجودة الحياة.