The Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, honored yesterday (Thursday) the organizing team of the 61st session of the World Planning Council for Cities, which was organized by the Riyadh Region Secretariat in December 2025; this was in appreciation of their efforts and contributions that led to the success of the hosting and the achievement of its goals.



The conference also achieved several gains, the most notable of which was the appointment of Riyadh as a member of ISOCARP, and recording the highest levels of attendance and turnout compared to previous sessions of the council, in addition to signing several agreements under the auspices of the Riyadh Region Secretariat.



The conference witnessed the presentation of summaries and scientific research in numbers exceeding previous sessions, and the activation of the central Riyadh area within the special activities of the conference and accompanying programs, where the presence of Saudi planners - including leaders, experts, and youth - was prominently visible in all types of sessions.



The outcomes of the conference reflect the Riyadh Region Secretariat's direction towards enhancing international partnerships, supporting urban planning pathways, and empowering national competencies, contributing to the development of the city and improving the quality of life, in line with its vision of being a pioneering secretariat for a prosperous and sustainable Riyadh that elevates the quality of life.