احتفل عبود علي محمد عبود العمودي بعقد قرانه على ابنة خالد الرحيلي، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وعبّر العريس عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، مقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وبارك، سائلاً الله التوفيق في حياته الزوجية.