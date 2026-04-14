احتفل عبود علي محمد عبود العمودي بعقد قرانه على ابنة خالد الرحيلي، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.
وعبّر العريس عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، مقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وبارك، سائلاً الله التوفيق في حياته الزوجية.
Aboud Ali Mohammed Aboud Al-Amoudi celebrated his engagement to the daughter of Khalid Al-Ruhaili at one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, with a gathering of family and friends who shared in the joy of both families on this happy occasion.
The groom expressed his happiness on this occasion, thanking and appreciating everyone who attended and congratulated him, asking God for success in his married life.