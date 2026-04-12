قدّم نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز تعازيه لمدير إدارة الدفاع المدني بمحافظة طبرجل العقيد سالم بن حامد العنزي في وفاة ابنه (رحمه الله)، وذلك في اتصال هاتفي.
ودعا الأمير متعب بن مشعل الله أن يتغمّد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
The Deputy Emir of the Al-Jouf region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Director of the Civil Defense Department in the Al-Turayf Governorate, Colonel Salem bin Hamid Al-Anzi, on the death of his son (may God have mercy on him), during a phone call.
Prince Muteb bin Mishal prayed to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.