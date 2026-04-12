The Deputy Emir of the Al-Jouf region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Director of the Civil Defense Department in the Al-Turayf Governorate, Colonel Salem bin Hamid Al-Anzi, on the death of his son (may God have mercy on him), during a phone call.



Prince Muteb bin Mishal prayed to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.