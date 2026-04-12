قدّم نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز تعازيه لمدير إدارة الدفاع المدني بمحافظة طبرجل العقيد سالم بن حامد العنزي في وفاة ابنه (رحمه الله)، وذلك في اتصال هاتفي.


ودعا الأمير متعب بن مشعل الله أن يتغمّد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.