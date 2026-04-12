اطمأن أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز هاتفيًا، على صحة المدير العام للإدارة العامة للشؤون الأمنية، بالإمارة سابقًا محمد بن مسحل العتيبي، إثر وعكة صحية ألمّت به.

وأعرب الأمير فيصل بن نواف خلال الاتصال عن تمنياته له بالشفاء العاجل، سائلًا الله أن يمنّ عليه بموفور الصحة والعافية.