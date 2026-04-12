اطمأن أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز هاتفيًا، على صحة المدير العام للإدارة العامة للشؤون الأمنية، بالإمارة سابقًا محمد بن مسحل العتيبي، إثر وعكة صحية ألمّت به.
وأعرب الأمير فيصل بن نواف خلال الاتصال عن تمنياته له بالشفاء العاجل، سائلًا الله أن يمنّ عليه بموفور الصحة والعافية.
Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of Al-Jouf, checked on the health of the former Director General of the General Administration for Security Affairs, Muhammad bin Mashel Al-Otaibi, via phone, following a health setback he experienced.
During the call, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf expressed his wishes for his speedy recovery, asking God to grant him abundant health and wellness.