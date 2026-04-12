Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of Al-Jouf, checked on the health of the former Director General of the General Administration for Security Affairs, Muhammad bin Mashel Al-Otaibi, via phone, following a health setback he experienced.

During the call, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf expressed his wishes for his speedy recovery, asking God to grant him abundant health and wellness.