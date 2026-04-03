شرَّف الأمير عبدالعزيز بن فيصل بن عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز حفل زواج ابنة محمد بن عايش الطيار، المدير العام السابق للمكتب الخاص للأمير عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز (رحمه الله)، وذلك في أحد فنادق محافظة جدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz honored the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Mohammed bin Ayash Al-Tayyar, the former director general of the private office of Prince Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz (may God have mercy on him), at one of the hotels in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.