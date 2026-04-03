Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz honored the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Mohammed bin Ayash Al-Tayyar, the former director general of the private office of Prince Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz (may God have mercy on him), at one of the hotels in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.