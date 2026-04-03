شرَّف الأمير عبدالعزيز بن فيصل بن عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز حفل زواج ابنة محمد بن عايش الطيار، المدير العام السابق للمكتب الخاص للأمير عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز (رحمه الله)، وذلك في أحد فنادق محافظة جدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين.