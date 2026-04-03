قدم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرة البليهد في وفاة فقيدهم عبدالرحمن بن أحمد البليهد (رحمه الله).


جاء ذلك خلال زيارة عزاء ومواساة قام بها لمنزل أسرة الفقيد بمدينة حائل مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، وكان في استقباله والد الفقيد أحمد البليهد وأقاربه، سائلاً المولى القدير بأن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.