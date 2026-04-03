قدم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرة البليهد في وفاة فقيدهم عبدالرحمن بن أحمد البليهد (رحمه الله).
جاء ذلك خلال زيارة عزاء ومواساة قام بها لمنزل أسرة الفقيد بمدينة حائل مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، وكان في استقباله والد الفقيد أحمد البليهد وأقاربه، سائلاً المولى القدير بأن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته وأن يلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Al-Buleid family on the passing of their loved one, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Buleid (may God have mercy on him).
This came during a condolence visit he made to the home of the deceased's family in Hail city last night (Wednesday), where he was received by the father of the deceased, Ahmed Al-Buleid, and his relatives. He prayed to the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious paradise, and inspire everyone with patience and solace.