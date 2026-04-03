The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Al-Buleid family on the passing of their loved one, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Buleid (may God have mercy on him).



This came during a condolence visit he made to the home of the deceased's family in Hail city last night (Wednesday), where he was received by the father of the deceased, Ahmed Al-Buleid, and his relatives. He prayed to the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious paradise, and inspire everyone with patience and solace.