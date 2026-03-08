كرّم أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة في عرعر، الطالبين محمد بن حمدان الجميلي وريان بن عبدالله الجميلي، بمناسبة حصولهما على المراكز الأولى في جائزة الناشئة لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتجويده على مستوى المملكة في دورتها الأولى لعام 1447، التي أقيمت في المدينة المنورة.


وهنأ أمير المنطقة الطالبين بهذا الإنجاز، مؤكدًا أهمية العناية بحفظ كتاب الله وتشجيع الناشئة على الإقبال عليه، منوهًا بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام كبير بكتاب الله وأهله ودعم مسابقات القرآن الكريم في مختلف مناطق المملكة.