The Prince of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, honored the two students, Mohammed bin Hamdan Al-Jumaili and Rayan bin Abdullah Al-Jumaili, in his office at the emirate in Arar, on the occasion of their achievement in securing the top positions in the Youth Quran Memorization, Recitation, and Tajweed Award at the national level in its first edition for the year 1447, which was held in Medina.



The prince congratulated the students on this achievement, emphasizing the importance of caring for the memorization of the Book of God and encouraging the youth to engage with it, noting the great attention the leadership gives to the Book of God and its people, as well as supporting Quran competitions in various regions of the Kingdom.