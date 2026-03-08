كرّم محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، في مكتبه اليوم (الأحد)، مساعد مدير شرطة المحافظة السابق العقيد ملفي بن ناصر العتيبي، بمناسبة تعيينه مديرًا لشعبة شؤون الأمن بشرطة محافظة حفر الباطن.
جاء ذلك خلال استقباله لمدير شرطة المحافظة العقيد فهد بن عايش المطيري، يرافقه العقيد ملفي بن ناصر العتيبي، والعقيد حمدان بن تركي الغامدي.
وقدّم محافظ حفر الباطن شكره للعقيد ملفي العتيبي نظير جهوده المخلصة التي بذلها خلال فترة عمله في شرطة الأحساء، متمنيًا له التوفيق والسداد في مهامه الجديدة.
The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, honored the former Assistant Director of the Governorate Police, Colonel Malfi bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, in his office today (Sunday), on the occasion of his appointment as the Director of the Security Affairs Department at the Hafr Al-Batin Governorate Police.
This came during his reception of the Director of the Governorate Police, Colonel Fahd bin Aish Al-Mutairi, accompanied by Colonel Malfi bin Nasser Al-Otaibi and Colonel Hamdan bin Turki Al-Ghamdi.
The Governor of Hafr Al-Batin expressed his gratitude to Colonel Malfi Al-Otaibi for his sincere efforts during his tenure at the Al-Ahsa Police, wishing him success and prosperity in his new duties.