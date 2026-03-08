كرّم محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، في مكتبه اليوم (الأحد)، مساعد مدير شرطة المحافظة السابق العقيد ملفي بن ناصر العتيبي، بمناسبة تعيينه مديرًا لشعبة شؤون الأمن بشرطة محافظة حفر الباطن.


جاء ذلك خلال استقباله لمدير شرطة المحافظة العقيد فهد بن عايش المطيري، يرافقه العقيد ملفي بن ناصر العتيبي، والعقيد حمدان بن تركي الغامدي.


وقدّم محافظ حفر الباطن شكره للعقيد ملفي العتيبي نظير جهوده المخلصة التي بذلها خلال فترة عمله في شرطة الأحساء، متمنيًا له التوفيق والسداد في مهامه الجديدة.