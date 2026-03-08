The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, honored the former Assistant Director of the Governorate Police, Colonel Malfi bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, in his office today (Sunday), on the occasion of his appointment as the Director of the Security Affairs Department at the Hafr Al-Batin Governorate Police.



This came during his reception of the Director of the Governorate Police, Colonel Fahd bin Aish Al-Mutairi, accompanied by Colonel Malfi bin Nasser Al-Otaibi and Colonel Hamdan bin Turki Al-Ghamdi.



The Governor of Hafr Al-Batin expressed his gratitude to Colonel Malfi Al-Otaibi for his sincere efforts during his tenure at the Al-Ahsa Police, wishing him success and prosperity in his new duties.