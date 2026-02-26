The advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Mishal bin Majid, expressed his condolences to the families of Attar and Bin Zaqr for the loss of their beloved Shadia bint Hussein bin Abdul Rahim Attar, the wife of Muhammad Obaid bin Said bin Zaqr (may God have mercy on him), who passed away yesterday (Wednesday). Her funeral prayer was held after the Fajr prayer today (Thursday) at the Grand Mosque, and her body was laid to rest in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.



Condolences are being received at the family home located in the Al-Zahra neighborhood in Jeddah.