واسى مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير مشعل بن ماجد أسرتا بن زقر وعطار في وفاة فقيدتهما شادية بنت حسين بن عبدالرحيم عطار، زوجة محمد عبيد بن سعيد بن زقر (رحمه الله)، التي وافتها المنية أمس (الأربعاء)، وصلي عليها عقب صلاة فجر اليوم (الخميس)، في المسجد الحرام، وُورِي جثمانها الثرى في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الزهراء بجدة.