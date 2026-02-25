عبر عدد من المبتعثين والدارسين والسياح السعوديين في مصر عن سعادتهم البالغة بذكرى يوم التأسيس للمملكة، الذي يتم الاحتفال به في 22 من شهر فبراير في كل عام.

مبتعثون يعبرون عن فرحتهم

قال المبتعث لدراسة الدكتوراه في تخصص الهندسة سلمان آل مقرح: نستذكر في هذا اليوم المجيد، تأسيس دولتنا المباركة، التي قامت على كلمة التوحيد، وتحقيق العدل، وجمع الشتات تحت راية واحدة، بفضل الله تعالى، وتحقيق الأمن والازدهار، فيما عبر الدكتور خالد الغامدي عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، قائلاً: في يوم التأسيس، نفخر بما تحقق لبلادنا على يد قادتنا وحكامنا، مضيفاً أن الخيمة السعودية التي يشهدها أحد فنادق العاصمة المصرية، أقامت هذه الفعالية في تجمع أخوي رمضاني، وتشهد إقبالاً منقطع النظير من السياح والمبتعثين والدارسين، وحراكاً ثقافياً واجتماعياً. وأضاف المبتعثان لدراسة الدكتوراه عبدالمجيد نومة وسعيد الصعيب: سعيدان بوجودنا في الخيمة الرمضانية التي تُقيم الفعاليات والمناشط، وتجمع العديد من السعوديين وغيرهم من الجاليات. وقال خالد الجهني: مهما قدمنا لهذا الوطن الغالي، فلن نفيه حقه مهما كان، ويكفي أننا تحت مظلة وحكم حكامنا آل سعود، أهل العدل والعدالة والشريعة والإنصاف.

قصائد وطنية

قدم الشاعران السعوديان حميد المالكي وإبراهيم الحربي خلال فعاليات الخيمة الرمضانية، قصائد وطنية في حب الوطن والقيادة الرشيدة.