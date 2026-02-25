A number of Saudi students, scholars, and tourists in Egypt expressed their immense happiness on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Kingdom, which is celebrated on February 22 each year.

Students Express Their Joy

The PhD student in engineering, Salman Al-Muqrah, said: On this glorious day, we remember the establishment of our blessed state, which was founded on the word of monotheism, achieving justice, and uniting the scattered under one banner, thanks to God Almighty, and achieving security and prosperity. Dr. Khalid Al-Ghamdi expressed his happiness on this dear national occasion, saying: On Foundation Day, we take pride in what has been achieved for our country by our leaders and rulers. He added that the Saudi tent at one of the hotels in the Egyptian capital hosted this event in a brotherly Ramadan gathering, witnessing unprecedented turnout from tourists, students, and scholars, along with cultural and social activities. PhD students Abdulmajid Numa and Saeed Al-Suaib added: We are happy to be in the Ramadan tent that hosts events and activities, bringing together many Saudis and other communities. Khalid Al-Jahni said: No matter what we give to this dear homeland, we will never be able to repay its rights, and it is enough that we are under the umbrella and rule of our leaders, the Al Saud family, who are known for justice, fairness, and equity.

National Poems

The Saudi poets Hamid Al-Maliki and Ibrahim Al-Harbi presented national poems during the events of the Ramadan tent, expressing love for the homeland and wise leadership.