عبر عدد من المبتعثين والدارسين والسياح السعوديين في مصر عن سعادتهم البالغة بذكرى يوم التأسيس للمملكة، الذي يتم الاحتفال به في 22 من شهر فبراير في كل عام.
مبتعثون يعبرون عن فرحتهم
قال المبتعث لدراسة الدكتوراه في تخصص الهندسة سلمان آل مقرح: نستذكر في هذا اليوم المجيد، تأسيس دولتنا المباركة، التي قامت على كلمة التوحيد، وتحقيق العدل، وجمع الشتات تحت راية واحدة، بفضل الله تعالى، وتحقيق الأمن والازدهار، فيما عبر الدكتور خالد الغامدي عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، قائلاً: في يوم التأسيس، نفخر بما تحقق لبلادنا على يد قادتنا وحكامنا، مضيفاً أن الخيمة السعودية التي يشهدها أحد فنادق العاصمة المصرية، أقامت هذه الفعالية في تجمع أخوي رمضاني، وتشهد إقبالاً منقطع النظير من السياح والمبتعثين والدارسين، وحراكاً ثقافياً واجتماعياً. وأضاف المبتعثان لدراسة الدكتوراه عبدالمجيد نومة وسعيد الصعيب: سعيدان بوجودنا في الخيمة الرمضانية التي تُقيم الفعاليات والمناشط، وتجمع العديد من السعوديين وغيرهم من الجاليات. وقال خالد الجهني: مهما قدمنا لهذا الوطن الغالي، فلن نفيه حقه مهما كان، ويكفي أننا تحت مظلة وحكم حكامنا آل سعود، أهل العدل والعدالة والشريعة والإنصاف.
قصائد وطنية
قدم الشاعران السعوديان حميد المالكي وإبراهيم الحربي خلال فعاليات الخيمة الرمضانية، قصائد وطنية في حب الوطن والقيادة الرشيدة.
A number of Saudi students, scholars, and tourists in Egypt expressed their immense happiness on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Kingdom, which is celebrated on February 22 each year.
Students Express Their Joy
The PhD student in engineering, Salman Al-Muqrah, said: On this glorious day, we remember the establishment of our blessed state, which was founded on the word of monotheism, achieving justice, and uniting the scattered under one banner, thanks to God Almighty, and achieving security and prosperity. Dr. Khalid Al-Ghamdi expressed his happiness on this dear national occasion, saying: On Foundation Day, we take pride in what has been achieved for our country by our leaders and rulers. He added that the Saudi tent at one of the hotels in the Egyptian capital hosted this event in a brotherly Ramadan gathering, witnessing unprecedented turnout from tourists, students, and scholars, along with cultural and social activities. PhD students Abdulmajid Numa and Saeed Al-Suaib added: We are happy to be in the Ramadan tent that hosts events and activities, bringing together many Saudis and other communities. Khalid Al-Jahni said: No matter what we give to this dear homeland, we will never be able to repay its rights, and it is enough that we are under the umbrella and rule of our leaders, the Al Saud family, who are known for justice, fairness, and equity.
National Poems
The Saudi poets Hamid Al-Maliki and Ibrahim Al-Harbi presented national poems during the events of the Ramadan tent, expressing love for the homeland and wise leadership.