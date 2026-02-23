Engineer Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Zubaidi, a former employee of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, celebrated the marriage of his son Saud in one of the grand wedding halls in Yanbu Al-Bahr, with the presence of a gathering of relatives, friends, and employees of the Royal Commission in Yanbu Industrial.



Meanwhile, the groom Saud expressed his happiness on this occasion, praying to God to grant him and his wife success in their upcoming life together.