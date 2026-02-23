احتفل المهندس أحمد بن محمد الزبيدي، أحد منسوبي الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع سابقاً، بزواج ابنه سعود، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح الكبرى بمحافظة ينبع البحر، بحضور جمعٍ من الأقارب والأصدقاء ومنسوبي الهيئة الملكية بينبع الصناعية.


فيما أعرب العريس سعود عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، داعياً الله أن يوفقه وزوجته في حياتهما القادمة.