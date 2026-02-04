The Emir of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences to the Al-Ghazi family on the passing of their deceased, Hamoud bin Ghazi Al-Harbi (may God have mercy on him).



This came during a phone call from the Emir of the region to the deceased's son, Sami, and a telegram to his deputy, asking God to grant him a place in His vast paradise and to inspire everyone with patience and solace.