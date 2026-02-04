قدَّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز نائب أمير المنطقة، العزاء لأسرة الغازي في وفاة فقيدهم حمود بن غازي الحربي (رحمه الله).
جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي لأمير المنطقة مع ابن الفقيد سامي، وبرقية لنائبه، سائلين الله أن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.
The Emir of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences to the Al-Ghazi family on the passing of their deceased, Hamoud bin Ghazi Al-Harbi (may God have mercy on him).
This came during a phone call from the Emir of the region to the deceased's son, Sami, and a telegram to his deputy, asking God to grant him a place in His vast paradise and to inspire everyone with patience and solace.