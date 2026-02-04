قدَّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز نائب أمير المنطقة، العزاء لأسرة الغازي في وفاة فقيدهم حمود بن غازي الحربي (رحمه الله).


جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي لأمير المنطقة مع ابن الفقيد سامي، وبرقية لنائبه، سائلين الله أن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.