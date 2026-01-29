قدم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه ومواساته إلى رئيس مركز المديفع التابع لمحافظة القويعية ذعار بن مقبل الهجهوج، في وفاة والدته (رحمها الله).
وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيدة، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the head of the Al-Mudayf Center in Al-Qwaiyyah, Dhahar bin Muqbil Al-Hajhouj, on the passing of his mother (may God have mercy on her).
He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant her a spacious abode in Paradise, and inspire her family with patience and solace.