قدم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه ومواساته إلى رئيس مركز المديفع التابع لمحافظة القويعية ذعار بن مقبل الهجهوج، في وفاة والدته (رحمها الله).


وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيدة، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.