The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the head of the Al-Mudayf Center in Al-Qwaiyyah, Dhahar bin Muqbil Al-Hajhouj, on the passing of his mother (may God have mercy on her).



He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant her a spacious abode in Paradise, and inspire her family with patience and solace.