قلّد مدير شرطة منطقة حائل اللواء الدكتور كتاب بن عقلاء العتيبي، مدير شرطة محافظة السليمي الرائد فيصل بن فضي الرشيدي رتبته الجديدة، وذلك بعد صدور الأمر السامي الكريم بترقيته إلى رتبة مقدم.


وعبّر المقدم فيصل الرشيدي عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الغالية، مؤكدًا أن هذه الترقية تمثل دافعًا لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.