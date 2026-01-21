قلّد مدير شرطة منطقة حائل اللواء الدكتور كتاب بن عقلاء العتيبي، مدير شرطة محافظة السليمي الرائد فيصل بن فضي الرشيدي رتبته الجديدة، وذلك بعد صدور الأمر السامي الكريم بترقيته إلى رتبة مقدم.
وعبّر المقدم فيصل الرشيدي عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الغالية، مؤكدًا أن هذه الترقية تمثل دافعًا لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.
The Director of Police in the Hail region, Major General Dr. Ktab bin Aqla Al-Otaibi, awarded the new rank to the Director of Police in Al-Sulami Governorate, Captain Faisal bin Fadhi Al-Rashidi, following the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major.
Captain Faisal Al-Rashidi expressed his pride in this esteemed trust, affirming that this promotion serves as a motivation to exert more effort and dedication in the service of the religion, then the king, and the nation.