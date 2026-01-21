The Director of Police in the Hail region, Major General Dr. Ktab bin Aqla Al-Otaibi, awarded the new rank to the Director of Police in Al-Sulami Governorate, Captain Faisal bin Fadhi Al-Rashidi, following the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major.



Captain Faisal Al-Rashidi expressed his pride in this esteemed trust, affirming that this promotion serves as a motivation to exert more effort and dedication in the service of the religion, then the king, and the nation.