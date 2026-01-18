The President of King Faisal University, Dr. Adel bin Mohammed Abu Zanadah, issued a decision appointing Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Ghanam as the official spokesperson for the university, in addition to his responsibilities as the supervisor of the General Administration of Public Relations and Media.



This decision comes to enhance institutional communication and unify the media discourse, contributing to highlighting the university's academic, research, and community achievements, as well as strengthening its media presence and communication with the public.