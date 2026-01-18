أصدر رئيس جامعة الملك فيصل الدكتور عادل بن محمد أبو زناده، قرارًا بتكليف الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله الغنام متحدثًا رسميًا للجامعة، إلى جانب مهماته مشرفًا على الإدارة العامة للعلاقات العامة والإعلام.


ويأتي القرار تعزيزًا للاتصال المؤسسي وتوحيد الخطاب الإعلامي، بما يسهم في إبراز منجزات الجامعة الأكاديمية والبحثية والمجتمعية، وتعزيز حضورها الإعلامي والتواصل مع الجمهور.