The royal confidence has been granted to Saleh bin Mubarak Al-Shar'iabi Al-Anzi for his promotion to the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in recognition of his distinguished professional career. Al-Shar'iabi expressed his gratitude and pride in this trust, affirming that it represents a national responsibility and an incentive to continue giving and serving the religion, then the king and the homeland, and to contribute to enhancing the presence of Saudi diplomacy regionally and internationally, in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.