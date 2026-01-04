صدرت الثقة الملكية بترقية صالح بن مبارك الشريعبي العنزي إلى مرتبة وزير مفوض بوزارة الخارجية، تقديراً لمسيرته المهنية الحافلة بالعطاء. وعبّر الشريعبي عن شكره واعتزازه بهذه الثقة، مؤكداً أنها تمثل مسؤولية وطنية وحافزاً لمواصلة البذل والعطاء في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن، والمساهمة في تعزيز حضور الدبلوماسية السعودية إقليمياً ودولياً، في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030.